5 Simple Yoga Exercises That You Can Do at Any Age

There are many incredible reasons to add yoga to your everyday exercise routine. From improving muscle tone, flexibility and balance to reducing weight and helping you relax and calm your mind, there are plenty of benefits to practicing asanas. Research has also shown that practicing yoga daily reduces anxiety, depression, stress, and chronic pain, and promotes overall quality of life as well.

If you are a newbie or an older adult who has never performed yoga before, starting a session can feel intimidating - you might feel that you are not flexible or young enough to practice. But yoga doesn’t need to be complicated. It's not just those tough balancing and rotating poses – it can be easy to get started, no matter your age and fitness level.

So, to help you begin your yoga practice, we’ve compiled here a few simple poses that can be easily done at any age.

5 yoga exercises to do at any age

Here’s a look at some of the easiest yet most effective poses that you can practice at any age. These yoga exercises offer great advantages for your mind and body, no matter your fitness stage or age.

1. Mountain pose

The Mountain pose looks easy because this asana is basically just standing. But it is important to note that it is the basis of all the other standing yoga poses and inversions. When done correctly, it targets your legs and torso and helps ease anxiety.

To perform:

Stand straight with your big toes touching and your heels apart. Press into all four corners of your feet firmly and position your hands on your sides. Push into your heels and activate your entire leg muscle. Take a deep breath, close your eyes and bring your hands in front of your chest in a prayer position. Maintain this pose for a few minutes and take deep breaths to relax.

2. Easy pose

Easy pose is one of the best poses for beginners. It boosts back flexibility and also helps relieve anxiety and stress.

To perform:

Sit cross-legged on the mat. Position your hands on your knees with your palms up. Make sure to keep your spine straight and firmly push your sitting bones into the floor. Close your eyes and take deep breaths while maintaining this position throughout. Relax and let go of all the stress.

3. Tree pose

This yoga pose helps to stretch your entire body, from your heels to the tips of your fingers. It also helps improve your overall body balance and is a great pose to promote a healthy spine.

To perform:

Stand tall on the mat with your feet at shoulder-width distance. Put your hands together in a prayer position and then slowly lift them over your head. Now balance yourself on your left leg and bend your right knee out to the right side. Press your right foot to the inner thigh of your left leg and maintain this position. Hold the pose for as long as you can and repeat.

4. Downward-facing dog

The downward-facing dog pose lengthens the spine, improves digestion and stretches your leg muscles. It is a mild inversion asana that also helps ease stress and reduces headaches while calming the entire nervous system.

To perform:

Start in a plank pose and then push into your hands. Lift your hips towards the ceiling and back on an inhale. Make sure to keep your shoulders perfectly engaged but do not overwork them. Also, keep your spine in a neutral position. Your legs should be extended straight and your heels must be pressed on the floor. Maintain this position for a few minutes before returning to the plank position to come out of the pose.

5. Child’s pose

The child’s pose is one of the most rejuvenating and healing poses in yoga. It calms the muscles and relaxes your entire body while offering a gentle stretch to the spine.

To perform:

Start the pose in a kneeling position and then slowly bend forward, hinging at your waist. Lower your hips to your heels and bring your chest forward towards the floor. Lower your head and shoulders to the floor and position your arms on the sides with your palms facing down. You can also fold your arms under your forehead and rest your head on top of it. Maintain this position and relax for as long as you want to.

Bottom line

While these yoga exercises are safe and can be done at any age, be cautious if you have ongoing health concerns. This is particularly important for seniors with certain heart conditions or mobility issues. It is best to consult a doctor before starting your yoga practice.

