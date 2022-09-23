5 Best Yoga Exercises to Get Rid of Bloating

Bloating is a common problem these days, which can occur because of digestive problems, after heavy meals, or when stressed. Most of us feel tightness and fullness in the stomach, which may cause abdominal pain and discomfort. While there are many over-the-counter medications and treatments to get rid of bloating, yoga can also help manage this uncomfortable condition.

Regular yoga exercises can improve digestion by enhancing blood flow to the digestive system, reducing bloating, gas, and other gut-related issues. Twisting yoga poses, in particular, help massage and compress the internal organs, allowing gas to travel through the digestive system, which reduces any pressurized and tight feeling in the stomach.

Yoga Exercises for Bloated Tummy

Here's a look at five such yoga exercises:

1) Knee to Chest Pose

The knee to chest pose is a great exercise that helps trapped gas flow easily through the intestine.

To do this pose:

Lie down straight on your back with your hands on your knees.

Move your legs towards your chest, and hug your knees tightly with both hands. Slowly rock your legs from side to side to enhance the stretch.

Stay in this position for a few minutes, and slowly release your knees.

Continue for a few times.

2) Low Lunge Pose

The low lunge pose in yoga is a very effective hip-opening stretch that also helps pass gas by gently stretching the pelvic muscles.

To do this asana:

Take a wide stance position, and step your left foot forward while keeping your right knee on the floor.

Position your hands on top of your left thigh, or simply place them on the floor on either side.

To enhance the intensity of the stretch, slightly scooch the back right knee further behind you, and widen your stance as you lunge.

Hold the position for a few minutes, and bring your left knee back to the starting position.

Repeat the exercise on the other side.

3) Half Lord of the Fishes Pose

The half lord of the fishes pose is a classic twisting exercise that energizes the upper body while also promoting good digestion. It gently squeezes the internal organs and helps ease constipation and stomach pain.

To do this pose:

Sit straight, and cross your left knee on the top of your right.

Bring your feet alongside your butt, and lift your left knee up as you place your left sole on the floor outside your right knee.

Put your left hand on the floor outside your left hip for support. As you do that, make sure you sit properly on both sitting bones.

Raise your right hand towards the ceiling, and bring your right elbow down towards your left knee. Press your elbow and knee together, and create resistance.

Slowly turn your head to the left, and look past your left shoulder.

Hold the pose while lengthening your spine and neck on each inhale and twisting slightly more with each exhale.

4) Happy Baby Pose

The happy baby pose is another effective yoga asana for releasing gas and easing a bloated stomach.

To do this pose:

Lie flat on the floor with your knees bent and feet on the ground. Slowly pull both knees towards your chest, and press your feet towards the ceiling.

Grab onto your ankles, feet, or shins, and start to pull your knees closer to the floor as your feet stay flexed towards the ceiling.

Make sure to keep your neck and head pressed firmly to the floor, and hold the pose for a few minutes.

5) Bharadvaja's Twist Pose

This pose massages the abdominal organs and prevents and reduces bloating. Additionally, it also improves the functioning of the digestive system and helps relieve gas easily.

To do this pose:

Sit straight in the staff pose, and lean onto your left hip.

Swing your legs to your right, and bend your knees as you position both feet outside your right hip. Rest your right ankle in the arch of your left foot.

Place your right hand under your left knee with your fingers pointed back, and move your left hand to the floor behind your left hip.

Lengthen your spine and twist your torso while keeping your right sitting bone heavy. Keep your gaze to the left, and twist again.

Bottom Line

While the aforementioned yoga exercises are effective and work wonders in preventing bloating, it's best to consult a doctor if your stomach hurts severely, or if the bloating doesn’t go away in a few days.

Also, if you feel discomfort while practicing any of the aforementioned asanas, stop immediately, and don’t push your body beyond its limits.

