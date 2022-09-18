6 Rejuvenating Yoga Exercises to Improve Your Back

If you are dealing with any back issue, yoga may be the most effective way to help you get relief. Yoga exercises are considered very result-worthy, mind-body therapy that cure back problems, such as back pain. They also reduce the stress that accompanies the problem while improving flexibility and mobility.

There are several reasons why people face back problems. A few reasons include muscle strains, broken bones, ligament tears, ruptured disks in the spine, arthritis, and osteoporosis. Unless there's an underlying cause, such as a disease or injury, rejuvenating yoga exercises can significantly reduce the problem and improve your back pain.

So, whether you want to reduce back pain or strengthen your back muscles, here are some of the best poses that can help.

Yoga Exercises to Improve Back Muscles

Try these six poses for your back to improve mobility and flexibility:

1) Extended Triangle Pose

To do this yoga pose:

From a standing position, move your feet about 4-5 feet apart. Turn your left toe to face forward and your right toe out.

Raise your arms parallel to the ground, and keep your palms facing down. Tilt forward, and bend at your left hip to come forward with your torso and arm.

Bring your hands towards your legs or on the floor, and extend your right arm up towards the ceiling. Keep your gaze up, and hold the position for a few minutes.

Return to the starting position, and repeat the pose on the other side.

2) Locust Pose

To do this pose:

Lie down flat on your stomach, and keep your arms positioned next to your torso. Make sure to keep your palms facing up.

Bring your big toes together, and rotate your heels to your side. Put your forehead lightly on the ground.

Lift your chest, arms, and head partway or all the way up, and bring your hands together to interlace your fingers just behind your back.

Lift your legs to deepen the pose, and look straight ahead as you lengthen your neck.

Remain in this posture for a few minutes, and come back to the starting position.

Repeat.

3) Sphinx Pose

To do this pose:

Lie down on your belly with your legs straight behind you, and engage your butts, thighs, and lower back muscles.

Move your elbows under your shoulders, with your palms facing down and forearms on the floor.

Lift your head and torso, and engage your lower belly to support your back. Make sure you are lifting through your spine and the crown of your head. Do not collapse into your back.

Look straight, and relax in this pose for a few minutes.

4) Half Lord of the Fishes Pose

To do this yoga exercise:

Take a seated position, and move your left foot close to your body. Bring your right foot out, and lengthen your spine as you rotate your body to your right.

Bring your right hand towards the floor behind you for support, and move your left upper arm out to your right thigh. You can also wrap your elbow around your right knee.

Keep your hips square to go deeper into the twist, and look over your other shoulder.

Hold the posture for a few minutes, and repeat on the opposite side.

5) Child’s Pose

To do this pose:

Sit on your heels with your knees together. You may use a blanket or bolster under your thighs, forehead, or torso for extra support.

Bend forward, and move your hands in front of you.

Place your forehead gently on the ground, and keep your arms straight in the front. You can also bring your arms to your sides, with your palms facing towards the ceiling.

Remain in this posture for a few breaths, and release.

6) Cat Cow Pose

To do this yoga pose:

Take a position on your knees and hands, with your wrists beneath your shoulders and knees under your hips.

Keep your spine in a neutral position, with your neck straight and gaze down and out. Curl your toes, and point your heels upwards.

Tilt your pelvis, and bring your tailbone up. Continue the movement with your neck moving last. Look towards the ceiling, but do not strain your neck.

Breathe out, and put the tops of your feet on the ground. Roll your pelvis so that your tailbone gets tucked under, and continue the movement along your spine.

Bring your navel up towards your spine, and slowly tilt your neck down.

Repeat the entire sequence a few times.

Bottom Line

Studies suggest that regular yoga practice can be one of the easiest ways to cure several back problems, but it may not be suitable for everyone. So, before starting your session, make sure to consult a doctor to determine any possible risks, and monitor your health condition as well.

