6 Standing Yoga Poses and Exercises to Improve Balance

Balance is something we might not think about in our daily lives. However, as we start to age, it becomes incredibly crucial to have a good balance to avoid falls, injuries, and muscle pain. Moreover, improved balance can help in other physical activities and daily life as well.

Fortunately, there are standing yoga exercises that can help improve balance. These poses help build the body’s muscular alignment and engagement and are great for developing stability and strength. Moreover, these workouts are accessible, as you can practice them just about anywhere without using a yoga mat.

To help you get started, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best standing yoga exercises you can practice daily to improve your balance. While these asanas may seem quite simple at first, they become difficult as you progress. So, be mindful of your form, and perform the poses correctly.

Standing Yoga Exercises to Boost Balance

Here are six foundational standing yoga asanas that can improve your balance while offering a host of other health and mental benefits:

1) Mountain Pose (Tadasana)

To do this pose:

Stand tall with your toes together and heels apart. Shift your weight evenly on both feet, and spread your toes as you do so.

Tuck your hips, and engage your core so that your tailbone is pointing towards the floor. Keep your shoulders relaxed, and roll them down and back.

Reach both arms overhead, and press down your feet into the floor firmly. Alternatively, you may also put your hands in the prayer position, or just rest them on your sides.

Take deep breaths in this position, and hold for a few minutes.

2) Tree Pose (Vrkasana)

To do this yoga exercise:

Stand in tadasana with your heels apart and toes together. Move your right foot towards the inner thigh of your left leg, and firmly squeeze your inner thigh and foot together.

Make sure your right knee is turned out, and right thigh is facing towards the ground.

Once you are settled in this position, raise your hands together, and place them in a prayer position in front of your chest or up overhead.

Keep your gaze forward, and hold the position for a few minutes.

Switch sides, and repeat.

3) Warrior II (Virabhadrasana)

To do this pose:

Take a big step forward with your right foot to stand in a staggered stance position. Extend your arms so that they're parallel to the floor.

Bend your right knee so that it's at a 90-degree angle, and keep your thigh parallel to the floor while keeping your left leg straight.

Point your right toe forward, and turn your left foot out to your left so that it's perpendicular to your right foot.

Simultaneously, twist your torso to your left so that your right hip is facing the front and your left hip is facing the back.

Your right arm and head should be pointing forward, and your left arm should be pointing towards the back.

Hold this posture for a few minutes, and switch sides. Repeat.

4) Dancer Pose (Natrajasana)

To do this pose:

Stand straight with your feet together. Bend your right knee, and move your right foot towards your glutes.

Hold onto the inner arch of your right foot with your right hand, and lift your foot. Simultaneously, reach your left arm forward and towards the ceiling.

Using your entire left foot, firmly press down on the floor, and pull your lifted leg while opening your chest at the same time.

Hold on one side for a few seconds, and switch sides.

5) Forward Fold (Uttanasana)

To do this yoga pose:

Stand straight with your feet together and hands on your side. Hinge at your hips to bend your torso forward, and move your hands towards the ground.

Slightly bend your knees, and soften your lower back. Hold the pose for a few minutes, and relax.

6) Chair Pose

To do this pose:

Start the pose in tadasana, and root down your feet into the floor.

Slowly hinge your hips down and back as if you were sitting on a chair. Push your tailbone under to avoid pressure on your lower back muscles.

Raise your arms overhead near your ears, and hold the position for a few minutes.

Takeaway

Standing yoga exercises are great for building strength and muscle and are ideal for improving body balance.

Additionally, these poses also go a long way in toning the body and burning fat. For each of the aforementioned poses, aim to hold for as long as you can without hurting your muscles to develop your sense of strength and balance. Be very sure of your form, and practice the asanas daily for rapid improvement.

