7 Best At-Home Balance Exercises for People over 60

Balance and strength are some of the major risk factors for falling among seniors. In the United States. Falls are the primary cause of injury-related deaths for people over 60. So, how can you improve your balance and overall strength as you age? Fortunately, there are several at-home exercises you can do to boost your balance and reduce the risk of falling.

Older adults need to feel self-assured and confident in their movement patterns; balance exercises allow them to do the same. The below-mentioned exercises can help develop strength and improve stability, posture and coordination. Moreover, they can potentially reduce the risk of falling and the person getting an injury:

Effective at-home Balance Exercises for Seniors

Here's a look at seven effective at-home balance exercises for seniors:

1) Rock the Boat

Rock the Boat is a simple exercise that helps improve balance and stability. This exercise gets its name from the back and forth motion, but it's important to take it slow and focus on keeping control. Rock the boat requires no equipment, but you can use a sturdy chair or table for extra support.

To do it:

Begin by standing straight with your feet at a hip-width distance. Slightly bend your knees.

Lift one leg to the side as far as you can go, and hold the position for a few breaths.

Bring the lifted leg back to its initial position, and repeat the move with the other leg.

Do the exercise three times on each side.

2) Semi Squats

Semi squats, sometimes also referred to as sit-to-stands, are modified squats that work as both balance and strength training exercises for older adults.

To do them:

Take a standing position in front of a bench or chair.

In a smooth motion, lower yourself towards the chair. Pause, and stand up, focusing on using your leg muscles to control the movement.

Repeat five times.

To make the exercise challenging, try doing it without a chair, but use a table or any other stable object to help yourself stand.

3) Flamingo Stand

This exercise helps develop hip muscles and strengthens your core. Perform it while standing near a table or wall to support yourself.

To do it:

Stand straight, and put your entire weight onto your left foot.

Raise your right foot, and extend the leg forward. Hold the position for a few breaths, and lower the leg.

To make it challenging, reach your hands towards the extended leg.

Return to your position, and repeat five times.

Do the same with the opposite leg.

4) Back Leg Raise

This exercise helps build your glutes and lower back muscles and also promotes good posture, balance and stability.

To do it:

Keep your hands on the back of a chair or a wall.

Bring your weight onto your left foot, and lift your right leg back and as high as you can safely and comfortably.

Hold the position for five seconds, and return to the starting position.

Complete ten repetitions, and do the same on the other leg.

5) Heel-to-Toe Walk

This exercise helps strengthen your leg muscles and improves stability and balance.

To do it:

Keep your right foot ahead of your left in a way that your right heel touches the top toes of your left foot.

Bring your left foot ahead of the right, and put your weight on your heel.

Shift your body weight to your toes, and repeat the movement with your left foot.

Walk for at least ten steps in this position.

6) Marching in Place

Marching is another very effective balance exercise for people over 60. You can do this exercise by holding on to something or in front of a table or counter.

To do it:

Stand straight, and raise your left knee as high as you can comfortably.

Lower it down slowly, and lift your right leg.

Do the movement ten times on each leg.

7) Toe Lifts

Toe lifts are strength training workouts for older adults that also help improve stability and coordination.

To do them:

Stand, and keep your arms in front of you.

Lift yourself on your toes as high as you can, and slowly lower yourself.

Do not lift your toes too hard or lean too forward.

Perform this exercise 20 times.

Takeaway

The goal of the aforementioned exercises is to help improve overall balance, stability and coordination in the body. These workouts will help you stay upright and stable as you undertake activities like walking, climbing stairs, sitting, etc.

Although effective and important for older adults, these exercises must be done very carefully. Make sure you have something or someone to support you, such as a chair, table or wall.

Don’t try to attempt too many exercises at once; rather take plenty of breaks, and go slow. If you experience any discomfort, talk with your doctor or physical therapist before continuing.

