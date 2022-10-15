5 Best Dumbbell Exercises for Weight Loss

Dumbbell exercises are an easy, accessible way to attain a great full-body workout and achieve weight loss along the way.

These exercises help develop lean muscle mass, promote joint stabilization, and engage muscle fibers in the body. With the muscle development properties that dumbbell exercises offer, you’ll be able to burn a lot of calories not just during the workout, but long after as well. These exercises are sure to make your muscles stronger while offering you the incredible advantages of a cardio workout to reduce fat. The best part? You can use dumbbells in a variety of exercises to target different muscle groups and build strength while losing stubborn fat.

So, now that you know these great advantages of using dumbbells for weight loss, take a look at some of the best exercises and find the one that suits your fitness preference the best.

5 best dumbbell exercises to lose weight

Before you start with the below-given workouts, remember to do a quick 5-minute warm-up and stretch to prepare your body for the strength training session.

Here are the top 5 dumbbell workouts that are sure to help you lose weight and build muscle mass.

1. Dumbbell squats

To perform this exercise:

Hold either two dumbbells in each hand by your shoulders or by your sides with your elbows bent or one dumbbell in both hands.

Position your feet at a shoulder-width distance or in a normal squat stance, whatever is comfortable for you.

Keep your toes pointed out and your torso straight and stable.

Brace into your abdominal muscles and bend your knees as you lower your body into a squat. As you squat, push your hips back and keep your chest up.

Now drive through your heels and push yourself up to return to the starting position.

This completes 1 rep.

Repeat for 10 reps.

2. Plank to upright row

To perform this exercise:

Begin in a plank position with arms and legs on the floor and hands positioned at shoulder width distance holding dumbbells.

Now jump or walk both feet outside your hands getting into a low squat position, and then simultaneously press the weight back onto your heels.

Squeeze your glutes and come to a standing position.

Pull the weights up slowly to your chest height performing an upright row, and then release your arms back down to your sides. As you do the upright row, allow your elbows to point out to the sides.

3. Deadlift

To perform this exercise:

Start in a standing position with your feet at hip distance and dumbbells resting in front of your thighs.

Keep your back flat and tighten your abdominal muscles as you bend your knees and lower the weights towards the floor.

Squeeze your glutes and then use your hamstrings to lift the weights and then return to the upright position.

Perform a few reps.

4. Renegade row

To perform this exercise:

Start in a full plank position with dumbbells in both hands and your arm extended straight. Balance your body on your toes.

Now engage your abdominal muscles by drawing your belly button inwards and then pull the left weight up towards your left hip bone keeping it close to your side.

Return the weight to the floor and then repeat the same with your right dumbbell.

Perform 10 reps, 5 on each side.

5. step-ups

To perform this exercise:

Stand straight holding dumbbells in both hands at your side with your palms facing towards you.

Now place your left foot onto an elevated platform such as a step or plyo box and push through your heel to lift yourself and put your right foot on the platform.

Slowly step back down using one foot at a time and focus on flexing your hips and knee.

Perform a few reps of this exercise while maintaining the position of both dumbbells.

Takeaway

While performing the aforementioned exercises, make sure you opt for a dumbbell that’s best suited to your fitness level. If you are new to strength training, however, it is best to start with a light weight and gradually increase it as you gain more strength. Most importantly, focus on your form and get proper guidance from a certified trainer to avoid injuries and strains. Do not bounce or jerk and perform each movement with control.

