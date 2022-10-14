6 Easy Swiss Ball Exercises for Weight Loss

The Swiss ball is versatile but an underrated fitness equipment that adds additional core activation to exercises by default. It amps up the calories you burn during an exercise and is a great addition to your weight loss workout routine. Exercising with a swiss ball allows you to engage your core muscles more intensely while also forcing you to engage and isolate the rest of your body.

If your ultimate fitness goal is weight loss, incorporating swiss ball exercises into your daily fitness routine will help you achieve the desired results faster. We’ve compiled some of the best swiss ball exercises for you to start your weight loss journey. These exercises are easy and suitable for all fitness levels.

6 swiss ball exercises for weight loss

1. Overhead squat

To perform this exercise:

Stand straight with your feet pressed firmly into the ground at shoulder width distance and your toes pointing outwards.

Grab the swiss ball with both hands in front of you. Now press the ball over your head, keeping your arms straight and close to your ears.

Maintain this position and lower yourself into a deep squat. Keep your knees out and hips back while keeping the ball in the overhead position.

Make sure your thighs are parallel to the ground. Slowly drive through your heels and return to the start.

Repeat.

2. Decline push-up

To perform this exercise:

Take a position on the floor on your hands and knees and balance your lower body on a swiss ball. Keep your legs straight on the ball, and make sure the ball is positioned under your shins. Put your hands on the floor with your arms extended and wrists directly under your shoulders.

Engage your core muscles, glutes, and quads and lower yourself into a push-up position.

As soon as you reach the ground, push back up to the initial position and repeat.

3. Crunches

To perform this exercise:

Rest your lower back on a swiss ball and place your hands behind your head. Make sure the ball is under your back at the center.

Now maintaining this position, start to crunch while coming forward with your elbows straight behind your head.

Keep your glutes firmly squeezed and balance yourself properly while crunching.

Continue for a few reps.

4. Glute bridge

To perform this exercise:

Lie on the floor with your face up. Bend your knees and put your feet on the ball.

Position your arms by your side and slowly thrust your hips up. While you do this, make sure to balance your lower body on the ball.

As soon as you reach the top position, try to squeeze your glutes and then lower back down to the initial position.

Repeat.

5. Arm and leg lift

To perform this exercise:

Lie straight on a swiss ball on your stomach with your legs extended behind and your toes touching the floor.

Keep your arms straight in the front with your wrists under your shoulders, supporting your body on the floor.

Engage your core muscles and lift your right arm up in front of you. At the same time, extend and lift your left leg. Make sure both limbs are parallel to the floor.

Hold the position and then bring them back down to the start.

Now lift the opposite arm and leg and repeat the exercise.

6. Incline plank

To perform this exercise:

Place your forearms on the top of the ball and clasp both your hands together.

Keep your legs straight and extended behind you with your toes on the floor. Lift your hips so that your body forms a straight line from your head to your toes.

Engage your core and maintain this plank position for as long as you can.

Complete a few reps.

Takeaway

Exercise can undoubtedly help reduce your overall weight. However, it needs to be combined with a calorie-deficit diet to promote healthy and fast weight loss. While the aforementioned swiss ball exercises are a useful way to burn calories, diet and nutrition also play a significant role in achieving your weight loss goals. Hence, keep in mind to eat healthy and clean foods, limit your carb intake, maximize your protein intake, and stay away from processed and refined foods.

