Beyoncé Reveals Her Pre-Coachella Diet: No Carbs, Sugar, and Dairy

Beyoncé is arguably one of the biggest pop stars in the world who has always controlled her heavily managed and often secretive public image. In Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé, the documentary-concert film centering on the megastar’s 2018 Coachella performance, the singer revealed the diet she went on over the months following the birth of her twins Rumi and Sir, and in preparation for the event. Beyoncé disclosed the details behind her intense pre-Coachella diet and her fans were left speechless.

In the two-hour-long documentary, the megastar opened up about the journey she underwent to prepare for the historic performance 10 months after giving birth to her twins via an emergency C-section.

While she made many sacrifices in preparing for the event, one of the most extreme sacrifices the singer made was in her restrictive diet and training regimes to get in shape for the show. It was so challenging that in her Netflix documentary, the mother-of-three admitted that she is never going to do it again.

“I will never, ever push myself that far again”. Beyoncé stated in the documentary.

The entire process was physically and mentally challenging for the singer. “It’s my first time back home on the stage after giving birth. I’m creating my own homecoming and it’s hard”, she stated in the movie, per Buzzfeed News.

The superstar also revealed that she feared she would never be the same physically. “There were days that I thought I’d never be the same physically. My strength and endurance would never be the same”.

Beyoncé’s pre-Coachella preparations and restrictive diet

According to Vogue, Beyoncé reportedly weighed 218 pounds when she gave birth to her twins, in June 2017. Afterwards, the singer stated in the documentary that she went on a brutal diet to lose pregnancy weight as well as to prepare for Coachella in April 2018.

To prepare for what was the singer’s comeback performance at Coachella, the singing sensation embarked on a pre-performance and postpartum diet that left her feeling hungry. Eight months before the historic event, she began intensive rehearsals while also sweating in the gym to get back in shape and develop her fitness back up.

In the documentary, she admitted, “The hours were unbelievable”. She also confessed that she began a stringent and restrictive diet that left her feeling hungry most of the time. “In order for me to meet my goal, I’m limiting myself to no bread, no carbs, no sugar, no meat, no dairy, no fish, no alcohol”.

In the movie, Beyoncé is also seen trying on one of her old costumes 33 days before the final show. She looks at the camera and states, “OK this is seriously a huge accomplishment because I didn’t think I would ever get into my old costume, and I’m in it and I can still move. I’ve sacrificed a lot, I’ve been working hard”.

While most of her fans were concerned about the singer’s health and well-being, others started to question their own will and tweeted their personal feelings.

Kaysen @KaysenHarlow Me hearing “No bread, no meat, no sugar, no dairy, no alcohol, no fish..." #BeyoncéHomecoming Me hearing “No bread, no meat, no sugar, no dairy, no alcohol, no fish..." #BeyoncéHomecoming https://t.co/wWPsIoj3eI

Beyoncé strictly stuck to the grueling diet and pulled off the Coachella performance successfully, however, she also admitted that she will never be putting her body through a similar diet and exercise program ever again in the future.

In the doc, the singer said, “I have children. I have a husband. I have to take care of my body. I definitely pushed myself further than I knew I could. And I learned a very valuable lesson: I will never, ever push myself that far again”.

Beyoncé and her previous diets

The singer’s confessions about her diet for Coachella 2018 were not the first time that she has opened up about her eating habits to maintain her physique.

Previously, the singing queen has revealed that she is not naturally skinny and has disclosed about following a Master Cleanse program to slim down for Dreamgirls. Following the birth of her first child, Beyoncé also tried the Herculean Diet to lose 60 pounds. In 2013, the singer and her husband Jay-Z completed a 22-day vegan challenge and adopted a more plant-based lifestyle. Furthermore, both started working with physiologist Marco Borges to create a vegan-friendly line of protein powders and bars called 22-Days Nutrition.

After the Coachella event, the singer told Vogue that she is completely satisfied with her fuller shoulders, arms, thighs and breasts since giving birth to the twins.

“I have a little mommy pouch, and I’m in no rush to get rid of it. I think it’s real. Whenever I’m ready to get a six-pack, I will go into beast zone and work my ass off until I have it. But right now, my little FUPA and I feel like we are meant to be”.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far