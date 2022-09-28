6 Wellness Secrets Cher Follows to Feel Amazing at 76

Cher, aka the Goddess of Pop, looks stunning at 76. The American singer, television personality and actress is well known for her distinctive voice and for making a mark in numerous areas of entertainment.

She's also known for adopting a variety of appearances and styles throughout her career. Her iconic attire featuring knee-high stilettos, sheer, skin-tight leotards and lacey fabric is very popular.

Now, 76, the Grammy winner still maintains that same vibrant beauty and physique she did when she was a young aspiring performer. The singer has always been open about her wellness and fitness routine, especially as she has aged, making her an inspiration worldwide.

How Does Cher Stays In Shape?

She credits her health to a clean diet, consistent workouts, and extraordinary skincare routine. In an interview with E!News, the celeb said:

"You have to work twice as hard. You have to be in the gym all the time”.

Apart from a consistent fitness routine, Cher also follows a few healthy habits to maintain her beauty and body. Her ageless beauty is not magical. She works really hard to maintain her look and never misses a chance to work out, despite her busy and hectic schedule.

Here's her six wellness secrets 'the Goddess of Pop' follows to feel as young and energetic as ever at 76:

1) Healthy Snacking

When it comes to snacking, we love to have chips and candies, but for the singer, snacking is all about healthy foods.

In her book, Cher Forever Fit: The Lifetime Plan for Health, Fitness, and Beauty, which is dedicated to her exercise and diet routine, the singer wrote:

“Michelle (Pfeiffer) and I found out we could microwave sweet potatoes in four minutes, and that changed our entire lives. We lived on baked potatoes, sweet potatoes, and Caesar salads”.

A great idea, right? Well, sweet potatoes are a healthy option. They aid in weight loss, improve digestion, and regulate blood sugar as well.

2) Stay Away from Fatty Foods

Cher is a low-fat eater. She stays away from fatty foods and also does not prefer dairy items in her meals.

In her book, she wrote:

“I weaned myself from whole milk to no fat milk – if I am having milk at all.”

Cher also believes that cheese is the worst thing to eat, as it doesn’t get digested well, and also most of it is too high in fat.

3) Mix and Match Workouts

When it comes to the iconic performer’s workouts, full body fitness is her thing, but she loves to mix things up. She often tweets about her workouts with fans and is seen practicing zumba, yoga, abs exercises, and more.

According to Hello magazine, Cher exercises about five times a week. The singer told E!News that when she's not working out at the gym, she likes to surf to keep herself active and fit.

4) No Refined Sugar

For Cher, it's all about being energetic throughout the day, but refined sugar takes that away from her. The singer likes to have natural sugars to keep her energy level up at all times without relying on processed foods.

She wrote in her book:

“Patsa gives me a lot of energy, and so do fruits like papaya, banana, and nectarines because they have a lot of sugar, but it isn’t refined”.

5) Occasional Alcohol

For the most part, Cher stays away from alcohol andsmoking. She drinks only three to four times a year.

In an interview with Closer, the singer said:

"There are things I don’t like that are unhealthy, like drinking and drugs, so I never got into them, to begin with”.

6) 'Eclectic' Skincare Routine

In an interview with People, when asked about her favorite skincare brands, Cher said:

“I have a friend; her name is Dr. Barbara Sturm, and she makes an eye cream and facewash that I love. I love Jan Marini products too. I also have Proactiv products that I love”.

Although the singer doesn’t have a strict skincare routine, she loves to pamper herself with products from people she loves. According to Cher, “her skincare routine is very eclectic”.

You’ll be surprised to know that initially, she didn’t take workouts seriously. She was in her 50s when she started to give more priority to fitness and wellness.

In an interview with Into the Gloss, the singer said:

“I tried running for years and hated it. Your breasts are going everywhere, your ovaries are going everywhere, and you are jarring your shins. It is not the greatest thing."

Well, whatever this pop icon is doing now, one has to admit that she's doing it right. Just take a look at her Instagram profile, and see for yourself. She may be 76, but Cher is absolutely rocking it.

