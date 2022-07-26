What Is the Secret Behind Adele’s Transformative Weight Loss Journey? 

Famous singer and songwriter Adele turned heads with her dramatic transformation at the end of 2019. Though the 34-year-old singer started working on herself a few years earlier, it was only in August 2020 when she uploaded a picture of herself. The singer shocked fans with her impressive weight loss, having lost an incredible 100 pounds.

In an interview with Vogue, Adele stated that she was simply exercising to keep herself in shape for her performances. This naturally resulted in weight loss.

“I was trying to get some energy and stamina for my tour, so I lost a bit of weight, and now I fit into off-the-shelf normal clothes, which has always been a problem for me.”

In her tremendous transformation, Adele followed a consistent workout routine and a simple diet. In an interview, the singer’s former London-based trainer, Pete Geracimo, believes that transformations and weight loss don’t have to be that complicated.

Here’s everything to know about Adele’s transformative weight loss journey and healthy lifestyle:

There was no particular diet for Adele

There were rumors that Adele went on a Sirtfood diet to lose weight. However, in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, the singer stated that she did not follow any strict diets. She also told Oprah that she is not at all concerned about her diet.

“If anything, I eat more than I used to because I work out so hard.”

Nonetheless, she did make a few small changes to her diet. She ditched smoking and drinking and also lowered her sugar intake to adopt a healthier lifestyle.

She worked out really hard

Adele’s transformation included no shortcuts. It involved exercise regimens such as three years worth of circuit training and weightlifting.

She worked out 2-3 times a week and spent time doing varied exercises, which included resistance band work, weight training, boxing, and bodyweight exercises. In an interview with British Vogue, she stated that during lockdown, she worked out at least three times a day.

“I do my weight training in the morning. Then, I normally box or hike in the afternoon, and then I do my cardio workouts at night.”

According to Vogue, she worked out with her fitness trainer, Greg Miele, at Heart & Hustle gym in LA to get the most out of her sessions. She also tried her hand at Pilates, which helped her tone her body.

Admitting that the routine is undoable for a lot of people, the singer said:

“I was basically unemployed when I was doing it and I do exercises with my trainers.”

She said goodbye to her favorite sugary teas

In an interview, the singer said that she used to consume about ten cups of tea every day. She has since ditched her favorite beverage in a bid to limit her sugar intake.

“I used to drink 10 cups of tea with two sugars in each, so I was on 20 sugars a day. But now, I don’t drink it and I feel I have more energy than ever.”

She prioritized her body

Having lost an incredible amount of weight, she claimed to be more confident and a lot happier than she has ever been. Her transformation happened completely on her terms, and in an interview, she said:

“I think no matter what you look like, the key is to be happy with yourself first.”

When asked why she didn’t share her journey on social media, the singer responded by saying she did it all for herself. This way, she could focus more on her own improvements without comparing herself to others.

Despite her impressive appearance and incredible transformation, she assured her fans that she is still the same on the inside. In an interview with Vogue, the singer stated:

“I understand why it’s a shock for many people. I understand why some women were hurt. I represented a lot of women, but I am still the same person.”

