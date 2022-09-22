Jennifer Lopez’s Workout: What Does the Singer Do to Stay Fit at 53

Jennifer Lopez aka JLo looks incredible at 53. The Hollywood actress, dancer and singer has it all: she has the perfect figure, perfect skin, and her talent is simply out of the world. The actress is living proof that a consistent workout, right diet and hard work can help you have a dream body even after 50.

JLo is renowned for living a healthy lifestyle and following a planned workout and diet routine. Despite having a busy schedule, she never misses a chance to take care of her body and skin.

So, how does she do it all? How does she look so phenomenal and stay fit at 53? What workout plan does she follow? Here’s everything about Jennifer Lopez’s workout routine and the things she does to stay fit, healthy and beautiful:

Jennifer Lopez’s Workout Routine

The Hollywood star, who recently married Ben Affleck, works with two personal trainers on different coasts.

While in New York, JLo works out with David Kirsch, a holistic weight trainer, while in L.A., she works out with Tracy Anderson, founder of The Tracy Anderson Method, one of the toughest cardio programmes in the world. Lopez likes the balance she gets from her trainers, as they have completely different approaches in terms of training.

In an interview with US Weekly, Lopez said that she's quite rigid with her workouts and rarely skips her training. She said:

“Sometimes, I work too late the night before, and I am like, ugh, I can’t do this. But then I tell myself: just do it. It is only an hour”.

She added that she trains her body three to four times a week and other times, she dances a lot to keep her activity level high.

According to Kirsch, Lopez’s all-time favorite bum workout is the Platypus Walk. It's the most effective and quickest exercise for the butt.

This exercise targets the inner thighs and tones and lifts the butts while walking back and forth in a squat position. Sounds tricky, right? However, it's JLo’s go-to bum exercise, so it has to be the best. Along with platypus walking for her butts, Lopez’s preferred arm exercise is the Spiderman push-up. Her well-sculpted arms have come about thanks to this exercise.

Kirsch also adds single leg deadlifts, boxing, Pilates and other exercises to Lopez's workout routine so that each muscle gets targeted the best way.

Other exercises done by JLo include:

Sumo squat with a medicine ball

Plank on a medicine ball

Reverse lunges

Shoulder taps

Lateral lunges

Dumbbell row to triceps extensions

Torso rotation with resistance bands

Overhead slams with a medicine ball

Squat with row and biceps curls

According to Kirsch, Jennifer Lopez’s workouts are usually fast-paced. He also adds that JLo is ultra-careful about her meals, sleeping, and everything that goes on in her life.

Post her workouts, Jennifer Lopez makes it a point to cleanse herself thoroughly. She says:

“I always, always wash my face after exercising. This helps keep my pores clean and my skin feeling fresh and healthy. I’ll then put on moisturizer and sunscreen, with maybe a little make-up if I am going out”.

JLo neither smokes nor drinks or has caffeinem as she feels that wrecks the skin as you age. Most importantly, she focuses on her sleep and loves to get eight or nine hours of sleep every day.

She drinks plenty of water, and it's her secret to glowing and young-looking skin. In an interview with Hello, she said:

“Drinking plenty of water, especially before your workout, can help you push harder and get the most out of your routine”.

When it comes to diet, Jennifer Lopez prefers a lot of green vegetables and includes asparagus, broccoli, kale, and Brussels sprouts. She loves to cook and mostly eats at home.

JLo told DailyMail:

“I love to cook, I cook a lot of stuff, especially Puerto Rican food because that’s where I grew up”.

Considering her meticulous workout and diet plan, it's no wonder why Jennifer Lopez has a well-toned body despite being on the wrong side of 50.

