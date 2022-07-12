What Is Jane Fonda’s Diet and Exercise Routine That Helps Her Stay in Shape at 84

Jane Fonda is an American actress, political activist, fitness icon and former fashion model.

She has starred in an incredible list of movies and bagged various awards. That includes two Academy Awards for her movies 'Klute' and 'Coming Home', seven Golden Globe Awards and two British Academy Film Awards. Her fitness DVDs and workout books were a super hit in the 80s and sold approximately 17 million copies worldwide.

She is currently being appreciated for her role as Grace Hanson in the Netflix series 'Grace and Frankie', which has also been renewed for its last and seventh season.

Although her days of aerobics and high-intensity exercises are now behind her, the fitness icon still makes it a point to stay in shape and maintain her healthy and fit lifestyle.

The 84-year-old actress leaves no stone unturned to keep her body in shape. She believes that keeping your bones and heart strong through regular physical activity is one of the major components of successful and healthy ageing.

However, her health journey hasn't always been easy, as she struggled with bulimia and poor body image throughout her teens till her 40s. She was also very vocal about her cancer battles and how she overcame them.

Jane Fonda’s Exercise Routine and Diet

Workout Routine

When it comes to physical activities, Fonda loves yoga, long walks, resistance training, cross-country skiing, etc.

Even though over the years, she has experienced several health problems, Fonda hasn’t let that stop her from moving her body. However, there are various exercises she cannot do, as she has osteoarthritis. So she invests in exercises that are safer and easier to do.

She also believes that the most important thing to keep your body active is to keep it moving, and that’s what she does to maintain her fitness even at 84.

"I lift lighter weights, and I walk and move slowly. But I move daily. Keeping your body active is very critica," says Fonda.

The Grace and Frankie star also practices aerobic exercises every day. She does not just use the treadmill but also involves other aerobic workouts in her routine too. They include elliptical machines, hiking, dance classes like Zumba and fast walking.

She loves being outdoors and doesn’t prefer constantly walking in the same neighborhood. Instead, she takes it as a challenge and prefers difficult hiking trails. She also loves skiing and snowshoeing.

Although Jane Fonda is very consistent with her exercises, she doesn’t do anything that creates problems for her body. As she has osteoarthritis, she doesn’t lift heavy weights; instead, she prefers resistance bands in her strength training workouts and opts for floor work to target every muscle group.

Diet Routine

As a fitness icon and actress, Fonda has always been body-conscious. She prefers light food and never skips her breakfast. Her day usually starts with a few eggs, and she has a late lunch. She often skips dinner and only relies on small healthy snacks.

Jane Fonda is not a fan of carbs and refined sugar. She only prefers sugar in its natural form, i.e. fruits, and makes a point to have different fruits and veggies every day. Additionally, she also loves having fish for her lunch.

Fonda believes in keeping a food diary, as that helps her know exactly what she is eating and how much.

Foods Jane Fonda opts for

Whole grain cereal and bread

Eggs

Fresh fruit and vegetables

Yogurt

Lean meat

Fish.

She avoids:

Refined sugar

Calorie foods

Foods that have a long shelf life

Preservatives

Junk items

Salty foods.

Jane Fonda also takes care of her body and mind by sleeping for at least nine hours every day and by never skipping her exercises. Along with strength training, she also practices yoga and meditation and embraces her surroundings whenever she can.

