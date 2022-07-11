7 Best Elliptical Workouts for Women

If you're not a fan of running on the treadmill, you might want to try an elliptical machine instead. It's great for beginners, allows an easy way into cardio workouts, is joint-friendly and is the best option for people who prefer low-impact total body exercises.

With an elliptical trainer, you can easily do low-intensity steady-state cardio workouts (LISS) as well as high-intensity interval training (HIIT) without much joint impact.

This machine offers low-intensity exercise compared to running on the treadmill, making it much easier and safer on the hips and knees. At the same time, it's weight-bearing too, meaning it benefits by helping you build strong muscles and bones.

When working on it, though, make sure you move your arms as fast as you move your legs, and also ensure you equally distribute your weight and resistance.

How to Use an Elliptical Trainer?

To use this machine, step your feet on the pedals, and hold the handle levers or bars tightly with both hands. Start by moving your legs in an ellipticall-shaped motion to turn on the machine.

Follow the guidelines mentioned on the display to choose one of the pre-set programmes. You may also choose a manual setting to set up your own workout session. To increase or decrease the resistance, hit the up or down buttons. Before ending your workout, make sure the machine has completely stopped.

Elliptical Workouts for Women

If you're a beginner on this machine, you may start your workout session with the following exercises:

1) Starting Beginner Circuit

Start your session using different resistance settings. For a complete elliptical session, you may want to try the following:

One minute at level 6,

Two-three minutes at level 7,

One minute at level 5,

One minute at level 6.

Perform this circuit at least five times to give your body a complete and effective sweat session.

2) HIIT-style Routine

HIIT-style elliptical sessions basically alternate between short durations of high-intensity work followed by long intervals of low-intensity recovery.

To do it:

Begin with five to seven minutes of warmup of moderate-intensity before moving to a 15-minute exercise session.

End the workout with a cooldown of five minutes at an easy pace and with no resistance.

3) Hill Intervals

If you want to challenge yourself and make things more interesting, consider a hill interval elliptical workout. This workout requires you to work on resistance and incline at the same time.

To do it:

Begin your session with a five-minute warmup at low intensity.

Move on to 20-25 minutes of hill climbing intervals.

End the session with a few minutes of cooldown at an easy pace.

4) Backward and Forward Movement

This workout alternates between backward and forward movements. These movements can either be done for an equal amount of time or for longer, depending on your pace. For a greater challenge, though, you must try to increase the time of your exercise, or simply add a few extra arm motions.

5) Lower Body Workout

For a complete lower-body workout on an elliptical machine, try changing the direction of your movement (backward or forward), resistance and pace.

Changing that will help activate several lower-body muscles, including the hamstrings, glutes, quads and calves.

6) Upper-body Workout

While using an elliptical machine, you can also work on your upper-body muscles by alternating between pulling and pushing.

These movements will help activate several upper-body muscles, such as the arms, shoulders and chest, and will work the same way as the incline works on the lower body muscles. Push the handles of the machine if you want to target your chest, and pull them if you want to target your upper back.

If you're a beginner, you may use the handlebars to keep yourself balanced. However, increase your speed, watts and level to allow your upper body to work more.

7) Full-body Workout

This workout alternates between hill climbs, which include slower motions and higher resistance and sprints. They involve low resistance and higher motions.

To do it:

Start your workout with a warmup at low to moderate intensity.

Work for 30 minutes alternating between hills and sprints.

Finish with a cooldown.

Bottom Line

Low-intensity exercises, such as elliptical workouts, are often recommended to prevent health risks and to provide full-body conditioning. Although it's safe on the joints and offers great cardio benefits, it's still best to consult a doctor or physical therapist before trying this workout.

That is especially important for people with medical conditions or injuries that may impact their heart rate.

