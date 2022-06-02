5 Best HIIT Calorie-Burning Workouts for Women

HIIT exercises have been proven to help burn more calories in less time. They are designed to get you out of your comfort zone and push your limits for shorter periods of time. When starting with HIIT workouts, however, you need to focus on a few essential things, including frequency, duration, length, and the intensity of your recovery interval, so that you may get the most out of this powerful calorie-burning session.

Performing these high-intensity exercises causes your heart rate and respiratory rate to enhance tremendously, which is what makes HIIT one of the most effective ways to burn more calories. It causes your body to shed a lot more calories and body fat in less time than strength or resistance training.

So, are you ready to sweat it out and get your blood pumping?

The best HIIT calorie-burning workouts for women of all fitness levels

Before diving into the workouts below, make sure you get a good warm-up and activate your muscles.

1) Burpees

Burpees are a four-in-one exercise involving a jump, a squat, a push-up, and a plank. This exercise engages all the major muscles in your body and primarily works to develop your chest, calves, glutes, lats, biceps, and shoulder muscles.

Here’s how to do burpees:

Start by taking a partial squat position and then bend down. Make sure to keep your spine straight.

Lower down and touch the floor with your chest.

Now perform a push-up and bring your legs together with a frog jump.

Jump again by raising both your hands in the air.

Perform 10 to 15 reps.

2) TRX pull-ups

TRX pull-ups require significant upper body strength, but this exercise can be easy if you know the correct form.

Here’s how to do TRX pull-ups:

Hold the cable of the TRX trainer machine.

Use your arms and back and pull your body up with your legs at a shoulder-width distance.

When pulling your body upwards, try to get your chest to the level of the handles.

Hold your body in that position for a few seconds and feel the stretch.

Lower your body slowly to the starting position.

Complete 10 reps.

3) Lunge jumps

Lunge jumps are an advanced modification of a standard walking lunge. This exercise requires you to jump high in the air while switching feet before landing. A lunge jump is an effective exercise to boost your heart rate.

Here’s how to do lunge jumps?

Stand straight with your legs, at least at your shoulder-width distance.

Move your right leg forward while keeping your back straight.

Now bend your forwarded leg and lower down your body. As you do this, make sure your leg is perpendicular to the ground.

Jump and put your left leg forward.

Repeat the move by switching sides.

Complete 10 to 15 reps.

4) Jumping jacks

Jumping jacks is a full-body workout that can be practiced anywhere. It is an effective HIIT workout that works best on your legs and abs.

Here’s how to do jumping jacks:

Stand straight with your feet at a hip-width distance.

Keep your gaze straight, and your shoulders relaxed.

Now start to jump and keep both your feet laterally apart.

Simultaneously, keep moving your hands up and down.

Complete 20 to 30 reps.

5) Mountain climbers

A mountain climber is a great full-body HIIT exercise that helps strengthen your core muscles and develops cardio agility and endurance. This exercise tests your upper body strength and builds up your lower body muscles.

Here’s how to do mountain climbers:

Start by taking a plank position.

Keep your hands a bit wider than your shoulder width.

Now without lifting your butts, bring your left knee towards your chest.

Move it back, and then bring your right knee towards your chest.

Continue to do this and slowly increase your speed.

Repeat the exercise 10 to 15 times.

Takeaway

HIIT workouts are one of the most effective ways to train your body and burn more calories in less time without spending too much on expensive exercise tools. However, it is recommended to consult a certified fitness trainer to seek advice to perform every exercise the right way. It is also essential to wear the right clothes and shoes to prevent unwanted injuries.

