How to Do an Overhead Lunge? Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

An overhead lunge, also known as a walking overhead lunge, is an advanced-level exercise that helps strengthen your quad, core, hamstring, shoulder, hip flexor, trap and glutes. You can perform this exercise by using weights such as dumbbells, barbells, medicine balls, etc.

An overhead lunge is basically a variation of the standard lunge and uses almost every muscle group in your body. It helps to develop lower and upper body strength, improves your core strength and enhances the power of your legs.

How to perform an overhead lunge correctly?

Step-by-step instructions

As this exercise is an advanced movement, you should do a few warm-ups or basic exercises to prepare your body. Before you start, choose an appropriate weight, such as dumbbells, weighted barbells or a medicine ball. Remember to choose a weight that you can comfortably hold.

Start with your feet positioned at a shoulder distance and your knees bent slightly.

Inhale, and slowly raise the dumbbell above your head at a controlled pace.

Keep the dumbbell directly over your head and in between your shoulder joints.

As you exhale, take a step forward, and go into a deep lunge position.

Pause for a second. Your forward knee should be over your forward foot but not in front of it.

Drive your forward heel explosively into the floor.

As you inhale again, return to the starting position.

Perform the desired number of repetitions.

Switch sides, and repeat the exercise with your other leg.

Article continues below ad

If you are a beginner, make sure to start with no or low weight, or simply use a stability ball so that you can first learn to balance your body and maintain the right form. Alternatively, you can enhance the intensity of the overhead lunge exercise by practicing more sets and reps at your starting weight.

Benefits of overhead lunge

An overhead lunge helps to improve your core stability and balance and also develops strength in your glutes and quad muscles. The exercise targets different muscle groups at the same time as you push the weight up through your hips, core, knees, shoulders and feet.

Article continues below ad

As it is a stability workout, it also isolates your hamstrings and quads by keeping your entire upper body in control under the weight. This weighted variation of the lunge engages the upper and lower trapezius muscles in your shoulders and allows your core muscles to contract and lengthen.

Common mistakes to look out avoid:

To ensure the effectiveness of an overhead lunge, avoid making these mistakes while performing this exercise.

Article continues below ad

1) Compromise your posture

Maintaining the right posture from start to finish is key to ensure the exercise is targeting the right muscles. Keep your eyes straight, your back absolutely flat and your head stable. Don’t let your core drop down, and don't bend your elbows. Also, never allow the heel of your front foot to lift off the floor.

2) Letting the weight drop down

If you feel that the weight is dropping, it is because you might be using more weight. Always start with light dumbbells or barbells so that you can perform the lunge while keeping a strong form.

Article continues below ad

3) Wrong knee position

If your legs start to hurt, it is probably because of the wrong knee position. If your knees are beyond your toes, there are chances you could strain your muscles and might not be able to perform more reps. To avoid that, try and take a deep lunge position, and do not allow your knee to move beyond your toes. That will also help maintain your balance while you lunge down with weight overhead.

Summary

If you have certain inhibiting conditions or injuries, or you are recovering from surgery, weight lifting exercises might not be right for you. So, before you start or take up any new workout routine, consult a doctor.

Also, an overhead lunge is not recommended if you are recovering from childbirth or are pregnant, or you have a neck, foot or back injury, weakness due to illness or injury or a torn or ruptured ligament in your ankle or knee. It's best to ask your healthcare provider about which exercises are safe for you.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far