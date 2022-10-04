5 Best Kettlebell Exercises for Effective Weight Loss

Whether you are a newbie or a seasoned exerciser, kettlebell exercises can help you shed weight and get a sculpted body. These exercises target several muscles at the same time and lead to a greater calorie burn. Using kettlebells in your exercise is a surefire way to reduce fat, torch calories, develop muscle, and get your daily dose of strength and cardio training. This exercise equipment also allows you to build better hip mobility, strengthen your entire backside muscles and loosen tight hips as well.

If you’ve never worked out with a kettlebell before, now is the right time to reach for it and start your training. Here, we have compiled some of the best kettlebell exercises for you to start your weight loss training session.

5 kettlebell exercises to lose weight

Gear up your weight loss progress with these effective kettlebell exercises. For each of the exercises discussed below, start slow with fewer reps, and gradually increase the reps as you become more confident and stronger.

1. Front squats

For this exercise, stand straight with your feet at shoulder width distance and your toes turn out slightly to the sides. Tightly grab the sides of the kettlebell handle and position it at your chest level. Now slowly lower into a deep squat position while maintaining the level of the kettlebell. Make sure your butts are lower than your knees and your spine is absolutely straight. Push through your heels and get back up to the initial position. Perform 2 sets of 10 reps.

2. Kettlebell swings

Kettlebell swings are one of the most productive and powerful kettlebell exercises that offer full-body benefits. To do this exercise correctly, stand straight with your feet positioned at shoulder distance and a kettlebell on the ground between your feet. Bend at your hips and knees, maintain a flat back and hold the kettlebell with both hands.

Now start swinging the kettlebell back between your legs and then push your hips forward to swing the bell upwards to your eye level. Slowly return the kettlebell using the same movement to its starting position and repeat. Make sure the bell is driven forcefully by the movement in your hips and legs and not your arms.

3. Deadlifts

With your palms facing in towards your body, hold a kettlebell and position it just in front of your thighs. Make sure your feet are at a hip distance and your knees are slightly bent. Now bring the bell and your torso towards the floor until your torso becomes parallel to it. As you do this, keep your back flat and your shoulders back. Push yourself back up using your heels and straighten your arms while bringing the kettlebell back to the start.

4. Turkish get-up

Turkish get-ups are another very effective kettlebell exercises that offer total body training while also reducing fat. Start the exercise by lying on your back with your right leg bent and your left leg extended straight. Keep your right palm on the floor slightly farther to your side. Grab a kettlebell with your left hand stretched towards the ceiling. Press your right hand on the ground and slowly lift your pelvis.

Keeping your gaze on the kettlebell, move yourself to a sitting position and engage your core. Shift your right leg back and put your body weight on your right knee. At the same time, push your right palm off the floor so that your torso is straight while still keeping your gaze on your left hand. Bring your right leg closer to your left and stand straight. Reverse the sequence of the exercise by alternating legs and hands and doing a few more reps.

5. Kettlebell Russian twist

One of the best kettlebell exercises to target your belly fat is kettlebell Russian twists. This exercise works wonders on abdominal fat and tones up the entire core muscles. Sit straight on the floor, holding a kettlebell with both hands at your chest level.

Lift your feet a few inches above the floor and make sure they are parallel to each other. Now, keeping your core muscles engaged, rotate your torso to the right and then to the left, while maintaining the position of the kettlebell. Continue alternating and perform at least 15 reps on each side.

Takeaway

While the aforementioned kettlebell exercises are safe and suitable for all fitness levels, it is still important to be mindful of your form. When done correctly with proper swing and hinge technique, these exercises are best when it comes to losing weight and toning muscles.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far