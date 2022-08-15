6 Best Kettlebell Exercises for Upper Body

Kettlebell exercises are one of the most effective and efficient ways to train your upper body.

They help increase strength and build muscles and are beneficial for beginners and advanced gym-goers alike. The way kettlebells are designed makes them best for dynamic movements.

As these weights come in different sizes, you can choose one that suits your fitness level and ability. Moreover, kettlebell exercises can offer you a great cardio session depending on how you do them.

If you’ve never used kettlebells in your workout routine, it’s worth giving them a try. To get started, incorporate the following kettlebell exercises to work your upper body.

Kettlebell Exercises for Toned Upper Body

These exercises can help you develop core strength and stability power so that you can safely perform other advanced exercises.

Before you start with kettlebell exercises, remember to always keep your wrists stable, and do not allow it to bend backwards. Also, make sure to grab the handle tightly with your palm and not with your fingers.

On that note, here's a look at six such exercises:

1) Renegade Row

The renegade row is one of the best kettlebell exercises when it comes to achieving a wide back, muscular chest and strong core.

To do it:

Place two kettlebells at shoulder width apart, and take a push-up position.

Grab the handles, and position your feet wide.

Do a push-up, and at the top of the movement, row a kettlebell, and lower it down.

Do the same on the other side.

Repeat.

2) Two-handed Kettlebell Shoulder press

This exercise helps build core strength and stability, as it requires you to lift the kettlebell over your head with a controlled movement. The kettlebell’s shape also forces you to use all your forearm power.

To do it:

Stand tall, and keep your feet at hip width or wider if you need extra balance.

Hold the kettlebell with both hands by its handle.

Slowly press it overhead using a little push from your knees.

Lower the kettlebell down engaging your triceps.

3) Kettlebell Bent Over Row

Kettlebell bent over row is one of the most effective kettlebell exercises to improve hypertrophy in your traps and lats. This exercise also builds anti-rotational power in your core muscles.

To do it:

Hold a kettlebell in one hand at your side, and bend forward at your hips with your back in a neutral position.

Engage your lats to pull the kettlebell upward till it reaches chest height.

Lower it down slowly, and repeat on the other side.

4) Kettlebell Waiter's Walk

A waiter’s walk is one of the most beneficial kettlebell exercises that can help improve your overall shoulder health. This exercise improves stability at the shoulder girdle and enhances shoulder mobility as well.

To do it:

Hold a kettlebell safely over your head, keeping your shoulders down, and back and wrists flat.

Make sure you don’t allow your ribs to flare out from the sides.

Slowly start to walk in this position while breathing easily through your nose.

5) Single Arm Swing

This is a kettlebell exercise that helps build strong and stabilized shoulder muscles. The swinging action also helps stabilize your core muscles, allowing you to burn more calories.

To do it:

Place the kettlebell on the floor, and stand straight with your legs wider than shoulder distance.

Lower your body, and push your hips back into a squat, holding the kettlebell with your right hand.

Bring the kettlebell between your legs, and swing it back explosively, keeping your core tight.

Push through your hips to lift the kettlebell straight up.

Lift your hand to your shoulder level, and swing it back between your legs. Simultaneously, lower into a squat, and repeat the entire move.

6) Batwing Row

The batwing row is one of the best kettlebell exercises for the back muscles. It also helps strengthen your core and abdomen.

To do it:

Angle the weight bench, and place the kettlebells next to it.

Lie on the bench on your stomach, and hold the kettlebells with your palms facing each other.

Bending your arms, pull the kettlebells towards your shoulders, and lower them down.

Make sure your elbows are pointing diagonally and your arms are close to your body.

Repeat.

Takeaway

No matter what kettlebell exercises you include in your workout routine, make sure you perform them correctly with the right form and posture. As you build strength and confidence, try using heavier kettlebells to challenge yourself.

