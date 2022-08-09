5 Best Upper Body Dumbbell Exercises for Women

If you want to build muscles in your upper body, including your chest, arms, shoulders and back, it is important to incorporate strength training into your workout routine. Luckily, there are several dumbbell exercises that can help you get a stronger and bigger upper body.

Despite what most people assume, strength training will not give you bulging and oversized muscles. Rather, it will make you stronger while also giving your muscles a proper shape and definition.

If you are a woman, the advantages of these exercises go far beyond defined and sculpted muscles. Developing strength in your upper body will improve your overall posture and will keep osteoporosis at bay.

This article compiles some of the most effective upper body dumbbell exercises that you may include in your strength training routine. Choose a few exercises to create your own workout sequence and practice them regularly.

5 Dumbbell Exercises To Sculpt the Upper Body of Women

1. Bent Over Front Raise

The Bent Over Front Raise is one of the best upper body exercises to get toned arms and a well-shaped back. This exercise primarily works on your back, biceps, triceps, shoulders, and chest.

Here is how to do the exercise:

Hold a dumbbell in each hand and squat down as low as you can but do not curl your back.

Keep both your hands extended straight and lift your arms to take the dumbbells overhead.

Make sure you do not bend your elbows.

Bring your arms down and repeat the exercise for a few reps.

2. Triceps kickback

Triceps kickbacks are a great upper body exercise, majorly targeting the triceps. This exercise helps reduce fat accumulation around the triceps and gives you toned and defined muscles.

Here is how to do the exercise:

Hold a dumbbell in each hand and stand tall.

Bring your left leg forward, slightly bending your knee and shift most of your body weight on your left foot. Make sure to keep your right leg straight.

Now slowly bend forward and place your left hand on your left knee, keeping your hand bent at your side and elbow pointing backwards.

Bring the left dumbbell back by extending your elbow and repeat for a few reps.

Do the move with your other arm.

3. Overhead press

The overhead press is another productive upper body exercise, targeting the upper back and shoulders.

Here is how to do the exercise:

Stand tall and keep your shoulders rolled back and abs engaged.

Grab a dumbbell in each hand and extend your arms out in a straight line with your shoulders.

Bend your arms at the elbows to make your forearms parallel to your head.

Slowly and at a controlled pace, take the dumbbells straight over your head.

Bring the weights down to the start and repeat.

4. Triceps extension

This upper body exercise targets the triceps, but in a concentric manner. It also works on your upper back and biceps.

Here is how to do the exercise:

Stand tall and tighten your core muscles.

Hold a dumbbell with both hands and lift it straight over your head.

Now slowly lower the dumbbell behind your head with your elbows bent.

Return to the start by extending your elbows back, and complete a few reps.

5. Bench press

The dumbbell bench press targets your biceps, chest, lats, abs and shoulders.

Here is how to do the exercise:

Sit straight on an exercise bench with dumbbells on each side.

Hold the dumbbells and rest them on your lap with your knees bent at 90 degrees and feet slightly wider than shoulder distance.

Lie back on the bench and grab the dumbbells over your chest.

Keep your core muscles tight and shoulders together as you extend your arms and take the dumbbells above your body.

Flex your elbows and control your movement as you lower the weights down until they reach the lower part of your chest.

Hold for a few seconds and then push the dumbbells back up to perform the next rep.

When doing these upper body dumbbell exercises, make sure to execute all the moves correctly instead of focusing on the number of reps. Practicing these workouts regularly will help you enhance muscle endurance and strength in your chest, shoulders, back and arms, burn calories, and develop stronger bones.

However, before you start these exercises, make sure to warm up your muscles for at least 10 minutes by doing a few stretches or cardio moves. Once you have completed your workout session, take enough time to cool down as well.

