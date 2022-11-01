6 Best Yoga Stretches to Do Every Day

Performing a few basic yoga stretches every day can help you keep your body flexible, muscles relaxed and mind calm. It won't be long before you see and feel real changes. You can finish them in as little as eight minutes or take your time and stretch for 20 minutes.

Why are these the best daily yoga stretches? Well, they can help you get more flexible and move more freely from your head to toes. The stretches work on the hips, hamstrings, calves, back, shoulders, and arms (everything).

Remember that the main goal of any kind of static stretching is to stay in the position long enough for your brain to tell your muscles that it's fine to relax. At least 30 seconds are needed for them to get the message, so nama-stay in each pose for at least that long to get the full effect.

Best Yoga Stretches to Do Every Day

These six yoga stretches when performed every day can make your body feel light and more balanced:

1) Downward Dog Pose

This pose, which is one of the most common in yoga, is a great way to stretch out in the morning. You will stretch out your shoulders, hamstrings, calves, and the arches of your feet.

Here's how to do it:

Start with your hands under your shoulders and knees under your hips, like a table.

Inhale. Exhale. Lift your knees off the ground, and turn your hips so that they face the ceiling.

Reach your heels to the floor, and straighten your knees as much as you can without locking them.

Keep your head between your arms, and look between your calves as you press through your fingertips.

2) Child's Pose

This restorative yoga pose is a great way to open up the shoulders and can be used as a break between more difficult poses. You can always go back to it, but don't waste time.

Here's how to do it:

Start by putting yourself on a table. Touch the tip of your big toes.

Sit back on your heels, and put your upper body on your thighs.

Put your arms straight out in front of you, with your palms facing the ground. That will help your hips get wider.

3) Triangle Pose

The hips, hamstrings, calves, chest, shoulders, and spine get stretched in this standing pose. It's also great for making the knees, thighs, and ankles stronger.

To do this yoga pose:

Stand on the mat's long side. Put your palms down, and raise your arms so that they're parallel to the floor.

Point your right foot towards the front of your mat, and turn it at an angle.

The angle of the left foot should be 45 degrees to the right and both heels on the same line.

As you face the right leg, take a deep breath.

As you bend forward and reach for a wall at the top of your mat, take a deep breath in.

When you can't go any further forward, let out a breath, and extend your upper body over your right leg by bending at the hip.

Turn your upper body to the left, and put your right hand on the outside of your right foot (shin, ankle, or floor).

Reach your left arm up to the ceiling, and make sure your shoulders are in line with each other.

Look softly up at your left hand to keep your head in a neutral position. Repeat the pose on the other side.

4) Warrior II

This pose is known for making the legs and arms stronger and giving them more stamina.

To do this yoga pose:

Stand up straight in the middle of the long side of your mat.

Take up space; the space between your feet should be about 3-4 feet.

Raise your arms so that they are parallel to the ground, and your palms are facing the ground.

Face the front of the mat with your right foot, and put your left foot at a 45-degree angle.

Your right knee should be bent so that it's right over your right ankle.

Check to see if your right ankle is in line with the arch of your back foot.

Try to get your left thigh as close as possible to the floor.

Keep looking at your right hand. Get back up, and do it again on the other side.

5) Mountain Pose

At first, it might feel like you're just standing when you do the mountain pose. However, it's a great way to improve posture and give yourself a break between poses. It can even make your stomach and butt firmer.

To do this yoga pose:

Stand with your big toes touching and heels just a bit apart. Lift your toes; spread them out, and put them on the floor.

Rock back and forth and side to side. When you're done trying to find your balance, stop moving.

Pull your thighs in towards your body, and lift your kneecaps.

Imagine that there's a line of energy going from your feet to your head.

Pinch your shoulder blades together, and pull them down. Raise your sternum to the ceiling without moving your lower ribs.

Pull your belly button in towards your spine, and tuck your tailbone just a little bit.

Your arms should be by your sides, with the palms facing forward.

Your head should be in the same place as your backbone. Keep your eyes soft.

6) Cat and Cow Pose

The cat and cow pose can be a fun way to get the spine moving. It's a great way to loosen up and get ready for more difficult back bends.

To do this yoga pose:

Start by putting your hands under your shoulders and knees under your hips.

The starting position for your spine and head is neutral.

Inhale. Curve your back up towards the ceiling, and slowly let your head fall towards the floor.

Exhale and go into the cow: Lift your chest, head, and buttocks to the ceiling, but don't strain your neck too much.

Instead of holding each pose for 5-10 breaths, switch between the two at your own pace 5-10 times.

Takeaway

Performing the aforementioned yoga stretches daily can help you keep your body flexible and mind relaxed. A yoga session can work wonders in healing you both mentally and physically.

