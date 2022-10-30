5 Easy Yoga Postures for Acid Reflux

We have all dealt with acidity issues at some point. It's also known as acid reflux and can be triggered by eating excessively greasy, salty, spicy, or sugary foods.

Caffeine, tobacco, and alcohol consumption in excess can exacerbate the condition. Another possible explanation of acidity surge is falling asleep quickly after a meal. These behaviors, coupled with the stress of daily living, are what cause and exacerbate acidity.

There are numerous symptoms of acidity, beginning with restlessness and heartburn and progressing to nausea, vomiting, and occasional constipation. While these symptoms can be painful and uncomfortable, there are many simple solutions to alleviate and prevent acidity.

One of them is doing yoga. While that may feel like the last thing you want do when you're suffering through a bout of acid reflux, it may help you overcome your symptoms and bring relief.

Easy Yoga Postures for Acid Reflux

Check out the following five easy yoga poses that can help combat acid reflux, indigestion, and bloating:

1) Paschimottanasana

The forward Bend pose, also called Paschimottanasana, is a great yoga pose for the abdominal organs. This pose can not only help the organs work better and abate digestive problems, but it can also help control your periods and get rid of belly fat.

To do this yoga asana:

Start by sitting on the floor with your legs stretched out in front of you and hands by the sides.

Make sure to engage your core, and keep your back straight.

Put your hands out in front of you, and try to touch your toes.

If you're happy where you're, try to hold your limbs.

Hold this position for about five minutes, and go back to where you started.

Do that about ten times.

2) Marjaryasana

The cat and cow pose or Marjaryasana can help your blood flow and massage the digestive organs. This pose can help the body stretch and calm down.

To do this exercise:

Start by getting on all fours, with your palms under your shoulders and knees under the hips.

Take a deep breath in, and raise your chin and tail bone.

Put your stomach down towards the floor.

When you let out your breath, round your bac,k and tilt your head and tail bone down towards the floor.

Move your pubic bone forward.

Go back to where you started. Repeat bothposes five times each.

3) Vajrasana

Doing vajrasana right after a meal can help you digest the food well and keep the stomach from getting too acidic. This asana can help get more blood to the intestine and stomach, which can help digestion.

To do this asana:

Get down on your knees on the floor.

Put your heels up, and sit back.

Keep your back straight,head up, and hands on the knees.

Hold this position, and focus on your breathing for about ten minutes.

Go back to the way you normally sit.

4) Supta Baddha Konasana

The supta badhakonasana or 'lying butterfly pose' is a good way to cool down the body. It's also a good yoga pose for treating PCOS.

To do this yoga pose:

Start by lying on the floor, with your feet out in front of you.

Bend your knees, and touch the bottom of your feet together.

Bring your heels closer to your pelvis, and tighten your abdominal muscles.

Keep your hands by your sides, with your palms facing down.

Hold this position for about three minutes, and go back to where you started.

5) Ardha Matsyendrasana

One of the best yoga poses for cleansing the body is the ardha matsyendrasana. It can make your blood flow better, help you digest better, get rid of toxins, and make the body less acidic.

To do this yoga pose:

Start by sitting up straight and stretching out your legs in front of you.

Keep your hands by your sides andback straight.

Bend your left knee, and bring your left foot close to your pelvis, like you would when your legs are crossed.

Bend your right knee, and put your right foot on top of your left knee.

Your left knee should be close to where your right foot is.

Turn your upper body, and cross your left arm over your right knee. Your right arm can stay by your side or behind your back.

Hold this position for about a minute, and go back to where you started.

Do it again on the other side.

Takeaway

Yoga is one of the most effective and natural remedies for acidity. It's also one of the simplest and quickest ways to not only alleviate the symptoms of acid reflux but also strengthen the digestive system.

Although you can perform the aforementioned yoga poses when you're suffering from acidity, you should also include them in your daily workout routine to stay fit and fine.

