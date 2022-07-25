7 Best Tips for Better Digestive Health

Good digestive health is one of the most important facets of a well-balanced life. The digestive system breaks down the foods you eat into the nutrients your body needs. If you neglect your gut health, your body can find it difficult absorbing these critical nutrients.

Digestive health also impacts other aspects of your life like mood, energy level, sleep, irritability and also your confidence in the long term. It's important to have a healthy and strong gut to enjoy a good quality of life.

Tips for Better Digestive Health

Here's a look at seven ways you can improve your digestive health by adopting some lifestyle changes:

1) Eat Healthy

One of the most important factors that affects digestive health is the quality of food you eat. A typical Western diet has high amounts of processed food, refined flour, additives, preservatives and saturated fat.

In an ideal world, it's not recommend to have such food at all. However, you may have cravings for a particular dish or food, and it's not bad to let go once in a while. After all, eating a doughnut once in 12 days isn't going to have the same impact on you as eating one every second day.

So, in general, you must try to eat healthy, real food - preferably something you've cooked at home. A homemade spaghetti and meatballs dinner can be much more satisfying, filling and healthy for your body than that a store-bought pack of instant mac and cheese.

You can start by making small changes to your diet every day. Plan and prep your meals beforehand. Try to eat five different and colourful veggies and fruit every day. Maintain an adequate protein intake (and not just from protein powder). Keep processed food to a bare minimum, and try to cook whenever possible.

2) Monitor your Fibre Intake

A high-fibre diet is essential to maintaining good digestive health. It helps you avoid many diseases like diverticulosis, hemorrhoids and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). It also makes you less constipated.

It's vital to consume both forms of fibre, as they help your digestive system in various ways. Insoluble fibre, also known as roughage, can't be digested by the body and consequently helps add volume to the stools.

Soluble fibre sucks in water and can help avoid stools that are excessively watery. Good sources of insoluble fiber include wheat bran, vegetables and whole grains; you may get soluble fibre from oat bran, nuts, seeds and legumes.

3) Drink Water

Insufficient fluid consumption is a frequent cause of constipation. Experts recommend consuming 50–66 ounces (1.5–2 litres) of non-caffeinated water daily. However, you may require more if you live in a warm climate or engage in vigorous physical activity.

In addition to water, herbal teas and other non-caffeinated beverages such as seltzer water can be used to meet daily fluid requirements.

If you're not a fan of drinking water all the time, include fruits and vegetables that are high in water, such as cucumber, zucchini, celery, tomatoes, melons, strawberries, grapefruit and peaches, to your diet to satiate your fluid needs.

4) Eat Mindfully and On Time

Regularly consuming meals and healthy snacks can aid in maintaining a healthy digestive tract. Aim to eat breakfast, lunch, supper and snacks at around the same time every day.

It's easy to overeat if you're not paying attention to your food, which can result in bloating, gas and indigestion.

Mindful eating is the discipline of paying attention to every aspect of food and the eating experience. Mindfulness can lessen digestive problems in people with ulcerative colitis and IBS, according to studies.

To eat mindfully:

Chew slowly.

Focus on your food by shutting off your TV and putting away your \sphone.

Observe how your food looks and smells on your plate.

Choose each bite of food with care.

Consider the texture, warmth, and flavour of your food..

5) Chew your Food Properly

Digestion starts in your mouth. Your teeth break down the food into tiny bits so that the enzymes in your digestive tract are better equipped to break it down further.

Poor chewing is associated with poor nutritional absorption. When you chew your meal completely, your stomach has to perform less work to transform the solid food into a liquid combination that enters your small intestine.

Chewing produces saliva, and the longer you chew, the more saliva is created. Saliva helps start the digestive process in your mouth by breaking down some of the carbs and lipids in your food.

6) Exercise

Regular exercise keeps food moving through the digestive tract, preventing constipation. Additionally, staying active can help you maintain a healthy weight, which is beneficial for your digestive health. Incorporate consistent activity into your weekly plan.

7) Ditch Alcohol and Cigarettes

Liquor, cigarettes and too much coffee or other caffeinated beverages can interfere with the digestive process and lead to problems including stomach ulcers and heartburn. Try to quit smoking (if you are a smoker), and moderate your alcohol intake.

Takeaway

Good digestive health can help you lead a better and happier life. Try to follow the above mentioned tips to lead a healthy life.

