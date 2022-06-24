5 Best and Effective Yoga Poses That Help with IBS Symptom Relief

It may surprise you that relaxing exercises like yoga may help with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) symptoms. Yoga isn't just for people who want to lose weight and build muscle. If you live with IBS, it can actually be helpful.

Just like meditation, yoga is great for lowering stress levels, which in turn helps with IBS symptoms like bloating, gas, and constipation.

It's also not an aerobic exercise, so it won't aggravate your intestines or cause joint pain (or other aches and pains).

Here are some of the best yoga poses that can help relieve problems associated with your IBS.

Best Yoga Poses to Relieve IBS Symptoms

1) Downward Facing Dog

Since it energises the body, the downward facing dog pose can be a terrific way to begin any yoga practice. The advantages of the downward facing dog for people with IBS include spine stretching and abdominal muscle toning.

Note: Avoid this position if you currently have diarrhea as one of your IBS symptoms.

To do the downward facing dog pose:

Start on all fours with your knees under your hips and your wrists under your shoulders.

Curl your toes under and extend your hands out in front of your shoulders a few inches.

You should lead with your tailbone, which should be the highest place on your body. Point toward the floor as you inhale.

Maintaining a flat stance with your toes pointed forward, press into your hands and straighten your legs.

Keep your arms straight and securely in place in your shoulder sockets while opening up your upper back.

As you press on to all 10 fingers and extend your heels toward the floor, draw the front of your rib cage in.

2) Cobra Pose

To perform the cobra pose:

Lie on your stomach with your toes pointing upward, and place your forehead on the floor.

Keep your legs together in such a way that your heels are only barely touching.

The palms of both hands should be touching the ground beneath the shoulders, and the elbows should be parallel to and close to the torso.

Breathe in deeply while lifting your chest, abdomen, and head. You should maintain a flat navel.

Make sure both palms are receiving the same amount of pressure.

3) Bow Pose

Another backbend is the bow posture. However, this one is a little deeper. It relieves IBS symptoms, anxiety, and exhaustion.

If this posture causes your intestines to feel overly busy while you're in it, you may not want to hold it for very long.

To do the bow pose:

Place your hands next to your body, palms up while lying on the floor belly down.

Breathe out as you squat down, bringing your heels to your glutes and grabbing your ankles with your back hand.

Lift your thighs off the ground while exhaling, keeping your heels away from your glutes.

This action will lift your head and upper chest off the ground while pressing your tummy into the floor.

Hold for three calm, deep breaths, then slowly release as you exhale to fully recline.

4) Wind-Relieving Pose

The wind-relieving (or wind-releasing) pose is well known for causing your intestines to release gas. This suggests that you may want to take this posture right away if you're feeling particularly bloated and gassy. But it's worthwhile and not just for your comfort.

Your digestive tract functions better and more effectively after releasing this gas. Constipation, bloating, flatulence, and indigestion can all be benefited by it.

To do the wind-relieving pose:

Your arms and legs should be stretched as you lay on your back.

Draw both of your knees up to your chest, wrap your hands over them, and give them a small hug as you exhale.

Release your left leg and extend it out far while holding onto your right leg.

Hold this position while taking long, calm breaths. Instead of allowing your knee slide across your body at an angle, keep your leg running alongside your upper body and to the side of your torso.

Before switching sides and letting go of your right leg along the ground, bend your left knee toward your chest and offer both knees another bear hug.

5) Half lord of the fishes pose

A fantastic twisting position is the Half Lord of the Fishes. Twists are renowned for enhancing digestion and assisting in detoxification. This twist specifically stimulates the kidneys and the liver.

To do the half lord of the fishes pose:

Return to all fours from the previous position and locate a seat with your legs out in front of you.

While keeping your feet on the ground, bend your knees, then tuck your right leg under your left so that your right foot is by your left hip.

Your right leg will be on the floor with its outside resting there. Step with your left foot toward your right thigh's outer edge.

As you inhale, sit up straight and feel your spine lengthen.

Put your left hand on the ground behind your tailbone and extend your right hand toward the sky.

Anchor your tailbone as you exhale, then turn while tucking your right elbow under the outside of your left knee.

Key Takeaway

If you exercise regularly and have IBS, you can draw on many of the same benefits that regular yoga poses offer. In fact, doing yoga is one way to get yourself into a routine that includes exercise.

Even if you can't go straight from the bed to the mat, starting small with simple poses might be all you need to get on track with your fitness goals.

