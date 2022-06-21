5 Popular Yoga Types and Approaches

Yoga has grown in popularity as people seek specific benefits. While they share some attributes, each yoga type is unique and poses different challenges.

When considering which yoga style, class or approach is going to work best for you, it's important to take into account what your goals are before diving into classes.

For a start, consider the types of yoga that typically follow beginner-friendly approaches:

If you're unsure of your yoga style, try an introductory class before you try a more advanced one. There are many styles to choose from, but don't worry if you haven't found your favourite yet.

Different Types of Yoga and Their Benefits

Yoga has been practiced for centuries, and its purpose is to create better balance, flexibility and strength. It integrates the body, mind and spirit to offer a unique physical experience.

Here are five types of yoga and the benefits they offer:

1) Bikram Yoga

Bikram Choudhury, an Indian yogi who became a controversial celebrity in the United States, created Bikram Yoga.

It's a type of hot yoga, where practitioners sweat out toxins in a hot and humid environment. The temperature can reach about 40 degrees, and there are 26 different poses in the practice.

People who practice Bikram Yoga often lose weight. They burn about 600 calories per class. It's important to dress properly, with light and breathable clothing.

Bikram Yoga is for those who desire a more intensive workout, as well as those ones wish to improve their strength, flexibility and muscular tone while also getting a cardiovascular workout.

In addition to helping the body relax, improve breathing and develop a better mental focus, doing this form of physical activity in hot conditions helps the body relax, improve breathing and build better mental concentration.

2) Hatha Yoga

Hatha yoga is a form of yoga that was developed in India in the 15th century. Unlike other forms of yoga, hatha is practised at a slow pace and with minimal movement.

Its main purposes are to introduce beginners to the main relaxation techniques and asanas (postures or positions typical of yoga) and includes all kinds of styles of modern yoga.

There are thousands of asanas in yoga. You cannot do them all, but those who decide to engage in this form will learn to recognise names like Ardha Chandrasana and Gomukhasana.

3) Vinyasa Yoga

Vinyasa Yoga is also known as Ashtanga Yoga, and it is excellent for building muscle mass, as you can choose hot and humid environments to practice it. Vinyasa Yoga helps you increase strength as well as build lean muscle mass throughout your body.

The advantage of using Vinyasa Yoga as your primary way for building muscle mass is that you'll be able to get a balanced workout, as all muscle groups receive equal attention during the flowing, continuous movements.

You may have heard of the Sun Salutation sequence or Surya Namaskar; it was created by ancient civilisations who worshipped the sun and believed in its power and energy.

4) Kundalini Yoga

Kundalini Yoga is a type of yoga that focuses on the practice of awareness. It uses movement, sound, breath and meditation to relax and restore the mind and body. That helps improve strength, flexibility and endurance.

This practice strengthens the nervous system, balances glands and purifies the blood. It also works deeply on your subconscious.

Through practice, you can train your mind to not react emotionally; that means not repress emotions but rather develop a kind of buffer zone for clear thoughts to make educated choices and responses.

6) Anusara Yoga

Anusara Yoga was founded by John Friend in 1997 as a form of yoga that emphasises unity, non-hierarchy and self-expression.

This form of yoga focuses on your inner self, mind and soul. Hatha yoga is a form of yoga that combines the physical postures and breathing techniques of a typical yoga class with elements from tantric philosophy.

Anusara Yoga helps increase strength and toning muscles while providing relaxation for body and mind. The word Anusara means 'flowing with grace' in Sanskrit and is based on the principle that all beings have intrinsic goodness in them.

Takeaway

Overall, yoga can be an extremely powerful and fun experience for anyone who wants to practice it. Yoga has many forms, but the common idea is connecting with your body, soul, mind and spirit.

These were just some of the most popular yoga types. In reality, there are numerous other variations and yoga types you can practice. Yoga is all about opening up your mind as well as your bod; so go out there, and get the best for yourself.

