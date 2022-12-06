What to Expect During Your First Bikram Yoga Class?

Bikram yoga is a form of hot yoga in which practitioners are required to complete a sequence of 26 poses along with two pranayama breathing exercises. The room where this sequence is practiced is heated to about 104 degrees Fahrenheit.

This yoga form involves slow-moving poses, which provide a multitude of benefits such as improved cardiovascular health and greater flexibility in the body with lesser impact on the joints. It also helps in sweating out the negative emotions and toxins from the body, which helps rejuvenate both the mind and body.

In this article, we will discuss what a Bikram yoga class involves and how you can prepare for this class.

What Should you Expect in Your First Bikram Yoga Class?

Basics of Bikram Yoga Class

Understanding the basics of Bikram yoga can prepare you regarding what to expect from the class. Here are some basics you should know before going to your first class:

The room is heated to about 105 degrees Fahrenheit along with 40% humidity.

The class lasts for about 90 minutes and involves 26 yoga poses such as half-moon pose, eagle pose, awkward pose, balancing stick pose, triangle pose, corpse pose, tree pose, wind relieving pose, child pose, and more. Different yoga poses and asanas provide extensive health benefits.

The room generally has bright lighting along with no music during the class for greater spiritual connection.

Tips for Your First Bikram Yoga Class

Here are some tips you should follow for your Bikram yoga class to reap maximum benefits and enjoy yourself.

Understand your body’s limits – Avoid pushing past your body’s limit in the beginning, as it might strain your muscles or make you light-headed. You may not even feel this way till you're out of class, and your body is cooling down.

Take regular breaks throughout class, and keep drinking water. You can also sit out the yoga poses that strain you. Beginners should try to get used to the heat initially, and in case of dizziness, should leave the room to cool down.

Start slowly – If you have not done any type of hot yoga before, you should not jump straight to a Bikram yoga class, as it tends to be very intense and demanding. You should start with beginner classes in hot yoga to build strength in the body and to know whether you will enjoy the hot yoga experience.

Giving Your Body Time to Adjust – Bikram yoga can be challenging for beginners, as it involves advanced yoga poses, persistent dehydration, and extreme heat. You might feel general discomfort in the beginning due to these factors. However, the rejuvenation and relaxation provided by the yoga poses will make your efforts worthwhile.

How to Prepare for First Class?

Clothing – You should wear the clothes you're most comfortable in. However, it's recommended to avoid clothes with long sleeves or pants, as you will be practicing in a hot and humid room.

Men can opt for athletic shorts and tank tops, while women can opt for sports bras and yoga shorts. If you want to shower after class, you should also bring different clothes. You should also opt for sweat and moisture wicking fabrics such as nylon and polyester and avoid fabrics such as cotton.

Hydration – Hydration is crucial both before and after class, as you might feel dehydrated after performing exercise in a heated room. You should also bring water with you to the class to stay hydrated.

Eating – It's suggested that you should eat a light and healthy snack such as apple or string cheese after the class to avoid feeling light-headed. A healthy mix of carbs and protein will keep you satiated till your next proper meal.

Yoga Gear – You can bring your own yoga mat and make sure to clean it thoroughly. You can also bring a towel with you to wipe the sweat from your face and forehead so that it does not go dripping into your eyes.

Bottom Line

Bikram yoga is among the advanced yoga variations that can get you sweating in no time. However, it's also extremely rewarding, as this yoga form provides extensive benefits.

It's important to follow the aforementioned tips and tricks for your first class so that you can enjoy the class without any discomfort or injury.

