6 Strength-Building Yoga Poses

Active and dynamic yoga poses are excellent for strengthening the body because they are equivalent to doing a high number of reps for certain bodyweight exercises. Aside from strength-building, these yoga poses have many other benefits, such as increasing muscle endurance, effectively challenging your body, improving stability and balance, and boosting the overall fitness of the body.

6 Yoga Poses for Strength-Building

Here are some of the best yoga poses that you can incorporate into your routine for strength-building.

1. Four-Limbed Staff Pose

The four-limbed staff pose is one of the core yoga poses for strength-building as it effectively targets your upper and lower body along with the mid-section.

How should you do it?

Begin in a plank position with your shoulders over your wrists. Now bend your elbows straight backward and tuck at the side of your body to bring your chest toward the floor. Throughout, keep the elbows pointing back and close to the ribs. Check that your chest and shoulders do not dip lower than your elbows throughout. Now raise the front of your shoulders off the ground.

2. Boat Pose

The Boat pose is a good strength-building yoga pose because it engages your abdominal and hip muscles. It is an excellent pose for people who have poor posture as a result of long hours of sitting. The balance in the pose's action will also engage your back muscles.

How should you do it?

Position yourself in a seated position on the floor with your legs straightened in front of you. Slightly lean back from the waist up without rounding your back and lift your legs off the floor by bending your knees while balancing on your tailbone. Extend your legs completely while engaging your abs and bringing your straightened hands in front of you at shoulder level. Now, with an elongated back, raise your body to create a V shape. Try to draw your chest and legs as close as possible. Hold the boat pose for a few deep breaths.

3. Half Moon Pose

The half-moon pose, which works on both your upper and lower body muscles, is one of the dynamic yoga poses that build strength.

How should you do it?

Bring your right foot forward into the standing position while slightly bending your right knee and placing your left hand on your hips. Position the right hand on the ground in front of the right foot. Now straighten your right leg while also raising your left foot off the floor. Make sure to keep the left leg extended and straight. Balance on the right leg while bringing the left one into a parallel position to the floor. Create a straight line with your arms by angling them perpendicular to the floor.

4. Tree Pose

The Tree pose is a simple yet effective yoga pose for strength-building, which will activate the core, back, and legs. However, you might need to practice a few times before you are able to find the right footing and alignment in the pose.

How should you do it?

Start in the standing position with your feet hip-width apart and the back elongated. You can now shift your body weight onto your left foot while lifting your right one off the floor. Bend your right knee to bring the sole of your right leg toward the inner side of your left thigh. Press the sole of your right leg while maintaining the body weight on your left leg. Keep your gaze focused on the unmoving object and hold a tree pose for a few deep breaths. Swap sides and repeat.

5. Handstand

Handstands and Adho mukha vrksasana are some of the most advanced and intimidating yoga poses, but they are also the most incredible poses for strength-building. The former significantly strengthens your core and arm muscles along with building your body's stability.

How should you do it?

Start off in a downward-facing dog yoga pose with your face toward the floor, hips arched toward the ceiling, and arms and legs extended. Now walk your feet toward your hands so that your shoulders are just over the palms. Now lift one leg back toward the ceiling before bending your other leg and kicking up with it. This is a handstand yoga pose, and try to hold it for a few deep breaths before releasing the leg back to the floor.

6. Chair Pose or Utkatasana

The chair pose is an effective strength-building yoga pose that will effectively engage the muscle groups of your core and legs. It is a strong work out for your thighs while also improving overall body stability.

How should you do it?

Start with an upright standing position with your feet beside one another. Completely extend your arms over your head as your palms are angled toward each other. Slowly bend your knees to assume the sitting position on the invisible chair as deeply as you can. Make sure that your deep abdominal muscles are engaged throughout the exercise. Hold the chair pose for a few deep breaths before releasing.

Bottom Line

Strength-building is crucial as it helps in better stability of the body, flexibility, and a wider range of movement for the muscles. It translates as a relaxed posture and efficiency in the functional movements that we do in our daily life. The aforementioned yoga poses are six of the best asanas which will help in strength-building. They have collateral benefits, such as increased muscle endurance, burning calories, toning muscles, and more.

Edited by Ramaa Kishore