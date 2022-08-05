5 Best Beginner Exercises for Arms Using Wall

Walls can be considered an effective prop that can be used for bodyweight strength training. You can effectively train and engage the arm muscles with the use of walls. So, you don’t need to worry about fancy equipment or expensive gym membership for your arm workout routine.

Not only do these beginner exercises effectively engage your arm muscles, but they also engage the muscles of your back and core along with building better stability in the body.

Beginner Exercises for Arms Using Walls

Here are five of the best beginner exercises for arms using walls that can be included in your workout session:

1) Wall Angel

Wall angels are one of the most effective beginner exercises for arms using the wall. This exercise boosts youe overall shoulder mobility by working on your triceps and shoulders.

Wall angels are also beneficial for toning and strengthening the arm muscles. Additionally, it'd a versatile exercise that can be done anywhere without the use of any equipment.

How to do it?

Start by standing in an upright position with your back facing the wall and ankles about one to two feet away from the wall. Make sure your tailbone, head and upper back are lightly touching the wall.

Bend your elbows at an angle of 90 degrees, and raise your arms so that your upper arms are parallel to the ground. Extend your arms over your head till they're completely straight before bringing your arms back to the initial position.

Repeat. Make sure your upper body and hips stay in contact with the wall throughout the movement of the exercise.

2) Wall Push-Up

Wall push-ups are a great beginner exercises for arms you can do using a wall, as they work on several muscles, such as pecs, anterior deltoids, triceps and biceps.

Wall push-ups are a great way to improve your shoulder movements and toning your arm muscles. This exercise can also enable you to do other advanced exercises more effectively along with strengthening the muscles of your upper body.

Besides arm muscles, wall push-ups also effectively engage the muscles of your hips, back, abdominals and traps. This exercise is considerably easier than standard push-ups, with lower impact on your joints.

How to do it?

Start off by standing in an upright position in front of the wall. Keep a distance between your body and the wall for approximately one foot. Keep your legs apart at hip distance, and position your hands onto the wall at shoulder distance.

Bring your body to a slightly inclined position as your palms are positioned on the wall. Drive your body to the wall, and pause for a couple of seconds before pushing your body back against the wall with your arms straightened. Repeat.

3) Bridge Wall Walk

Bridge wall walking is a fairly simple beginner exercise for arms that can help boost the strength of the upper back and shoulders along with improving the functional strength of your arm.

How to do it?

Start by standing about two to three feet away from a wall, with your back facing the wall. Position your arms over your head, and lower your back till you touch the wall with your hands.

Lean onto your hands, and start walking your hands down the wall till you can. Walk your hands back upwards on the wall to return to the initial position. You can also walk your feet forward with downward hand movement for better flexibility.

4) Wall Side Plank

The wall side plank is an efficient beginner exercise for arms using the wall. Side planks are a great exercise for the side muscles of the core region as well as the shoulders and arms. This exercise can help in toning and strengthening the muscles of your arms effectively.

How to do it?

Stand in an upright position with your side body facing towards the wall. Position your palm on the side of the wall, and bring your body into a side incline position. Make sure to engage your core and arm muscles.

To increase the difficulty of the exercise, you can also lift your other leg and arm in the air. Swap sides, and repeat the aforementioned movement.

5) Wall Push-Up with Arm Raise

Wall push-ups with arm raises are one of the decent beginner exercises for arms using the wall. This exercise can help strengthen and toning the arm muscles.

How to do it?

Stand in front of the wall with your feet about one foot away from the wall. Position your palms on the wall, and bring your body into an incline position.

Complete one push-up, and extend your right hand towards the ceiling by straightening it before bringing it back to the push-up position. Complete one push-up, and extend your left hand towards the ceiling before bringing it back to the push-up position. Repeat.

