6 Best Strength Training Exercises to Do with Medicine Ball

Medicine ball leads to the best strength training exercises that allow for explosive movements, enhancing the body's athleticism. They're excellent equipment to boost the power output of the body and can be tailored according to individual fitness goals and abilities.

Strength training exercises with medicine balls challenge the strength, balance and endurance of the body along with providing a plethora of other benefits.

Strength Training Exercises with Medicine Ball

We have curated a list of the six best strength training exercises you can do with the use of a medicine ball. Rather than focusing on the quantity, you should focus on the execution and quality of the exercises. Let's get started:

1) Overhead Slam

One of the most popular and best strength training exercises with the use of a medicine ball is the overhead slam. It is a full body workout that engages several major muscles in both the upper and lower body along with building decent strength.

How to do it?

Start off in a standing position with slightly bent knees while clutching the ball with both hands and positioning it over your head. Hinging forward at your hips without arching your back, slam the medicine ball on the floor and directly in front of you. Grab the ball and repeat. However, remember that control is crucial to reap the benefits of this exercise.

2) Shoulder Press

This medicine ball exercise is one of the simplest yet effective strength training exercises. Medicine ball shoulder press effectively engages the muscles of your shoulders and arms. That helps in toning and strengthening the muscles, which makes it a decent exercise to be included in your workout regime.

How to do it?

Start off by standing in an elongated position while holding the medicine ball with both hands about an inch in front of your chest. Extend and bring your arms towards the ceiling, and raise the ball over your head. Slowly bring the medicine ball back to its initial position. Repeat. You can increase the intensity of the exercise by using a heavier ball.

3) V Up Medicine Ball

V Up medicine ball is one of the best strength training exercises, as it engages the core muscles and help in building greater core stability. Besides boosting the core, this exercise is also a good workout for the arms and legs.

How to do it?

Lie flat on your back with extended legs while grabbing the ball with both hands. With an engaged core, raise your legs and hands simultaneously to create the 'V' shape of the body. In this position, bring the ball closer to your feet. Slowly lower your legs and arms back to the ground. Repeat.

4) Kneeling Medicine Ball Slam

The kneeling medicine ball slams is a great strength training exercise for both the lower and upper body. It torches a high number of calories along with building stability in the body.

How to do it?

Start off by bringing your body into a lunge position with your left leg in front and your right leg in the back. Grasp the medicine ball with both hands, and position it over your head. Slam the medicine ball outside your left leg explosively with maximum force. Grab the ball back, and repeat. After completing the desired repetitions, move to the other side.

5) Pistol Squats with Medicine Ball

This is one of the best strength training exercises, as it targets the muscles of the glutes and legs. This exercise helps in crushing a high number of calories along with building lower body balance.

How to do it?

Start off by standing on one leg, while the other leg should be bent and in line with the first knee. Keep the medicine ball in front of the chest with both hands. Lower your body while pressing onto the medicine ball and extending the bent leg.

By pressing through the left leg, bring your body back into the standing position and the medicine ball in front of your chest. Repeat, and move to the other side.

6) Sit Up with Medicine Ball

Besides acting as a strength training exercise, sitting up with a medicine ball also helps in torching body fat and toning flabby parts in thebody.

How to do it?

Lie flat on the ground, with bent knees and flat feet. Clutch the medicine ball in front of your chest with both hands. Bring your body to a sitting position, and slowly get your body back to its initial position. Repeat.

Bottom Line

The versatility of medicine ball exercises can take your fitness routine up a notch. The aforementioned exercises can help in building strength, balance and endurance in the body. These exercises provide a workout for your entire body along with working on its balance and coordination.

