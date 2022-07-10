7 Best Glute Building Exercises for Men

Often, men are too focussed on their biceps and abs in their workout regime, and they tend to forget the largest muscles of the backside – the glutes. A chiselled six-pack abs and sculpted upper arm definitely look spectacular, but do not forget about your glutes while you are at it.

Strong glutes are key for maintaining the stability of the overall body along with functional movement. When you think about the glutes and the role they play in everyday life, you will appreciate the importance of training them.

Glute Building Exercises for Men

We have curated a list of seven glute building exercises that can help work the glute muscles from multiple angles, building and strengthening them:

1) Dumbbell Step-Ups

Men should definitely include dumbbell step ups in their workout regime, as they provide multiple benefits. It's a versatile exercise that engages your glutes effectively along with enhancing their strength and building muscle mass. Dumbbell step-ups also help activate the other muscles in the legs, including quads, hamstrings and hip abductors.

Additionally, regularly performing this exercise can help in correcting any strength imbalance along with enhancing body stabilisation.

2) Goblet Squat

The movement in goblet squats allow for deeper squat position with proper balance. That helps increase the range of motion, meaning more glute activation. Low squat position helps in greater stretching and strengthening of your glutes, making goblet squats an ideal glute building exercise for men.

Furthermore, goblet squats help in better activation of the core muscles, allowing for better core stability.

3) Barbell Hip Thrust

There are only a few exercises that are as powerful and effective as barbell hip thrusts for glute building. This exercise helps in activating and enhancing the glute muscles along with working on your hip flexors.

Additionally, barbell hip thrusts can work and strengthen your entire posterior chain, along with working on your leg muscles.

4) Bulgarian Split Squat

The Bulgarian split squat is an efficient lower body exercise that targets all the muscles in the legs, along with the core region. This exercise specifically targets the glutes, calves, hamstrings and quads, along with helping strengthen the legs.

This single leg squat variation places proper emphasis on your glutes and helps in beefing them up. Doing this exercise heavily effectively works the glutes, helping correct poor body posture.

5) Sumo Romanian Deadlift

Sumo Romanian Deadlift is an effective glute building exercise that can help in lifting more weights in comparison to other deadlifts.

Besides building the glutes, this exercise can also help in boosting the overall strength of the legs by targeting the hamstrings and quads. Additionally, the sumo Romanian deadlift also enhances the lockout strength, allowing you to lift more weights than you are used to handling.

6) Barbell Squats

Barbell squats are dynamic strength training exercises that simultaneously train the muscles of both the upper and lower body. Besides glute building, this exercise can provide multiple other benefits, including a reduced risk of injury and strengthening of the core region.

Barbell squats can also help in crushing some serious calories, helping in effective body weight management. There are different variations of the barbell squats, such as front squats and back squats, which you can incorporate in your workout routine for glute building to prevent boredom and monotony.

7) Trap Bar Deadlift

It's one of the best exercises to help in glute building along with the development of back and hamstring muscles. While working on your glutes, trap bar deadlifts put less stress on the lumbar spine, reducing the chances of a back injury or muscle strain.

Trap bar deadlifts also provide for greater body power output and engages all the major muscle groups in the lower body.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned exercises can help men target and build their glutes along with strengthening them.

Besides glute building, these exercises provide a plethora of other benefits, such as enhanced posterior chain, strengthened muscles in the legs and better activation of the core muscles. Some of these exercises are extremely versatile and can be easily incorporated into your workout regime.

However, you need to remember that these glute building exercises tend to have the desired effect only when combined with a healthy diet and proper recovery time.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far