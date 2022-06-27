7 Best Rear Delt Exercises You Can Do to Gain Strength

The rear delt or posterior deltoid are situated on your upper back behind your shoulder joints. Incorporating rear delt exercises into your workout routine is key for a few reasons. These exercises can help ensure that all muscles in your shoulders are proportional.

Additionally, rear delt exercises can help boost the health of the shoulders. If you do not work on your rear delts, it can cause muscle imbalance between the front and back sides, increasing the risk of a shoulder injury.

We have created a list of the best and effective rear delt exercises that can help you gain strength.

Best Rear Delt Exercises to Gain Strength

The following seven rear delt exercises can help you gain strength:

1) One-Arm Dumbbell Row

This is a dynamic rear delt exercise, as it works both sides of the body independently. This exercise can help you gain strength and muscle growth by concentrating more weight on both sides.

How to do it:

Position one arm and knee on the bench while keeping the other arm hanging towards the floor. Clutching the dumbbell, and keep your leg positioned on the floor.

With an upright back, bring the weight towards your upper torso. Return to the initial position.

Repeat, and change to the other side.

2) Machine Reverse Fly

This rear delt exercise can be considered beginner-friendly and can help you activate the posterior deltoids and gain strength in your upper body.

How to do it:

Position yourself safely on the machine, and keep the handles in line with your shoulders.

Clutch the handles, and keep the palms angled towards the ground. With a bit of bend in the elbows, pull the weight backward till your arms are in line with your sides.

Return to the initial position.

Repeat.

3) Pull-up

This rear delt exercise is a fabulous way to gain strength and muscle mass in your shoulders. Pull-ups can also help in sculpting your arms and core muscles.

How to do it:

Hang on the pull bar with a slightly wider grip than shoulder distance, with palms angling towards the ceiling.

Without swaying your legs, pull your body above the bar till your face is above it.

Lower your body with control, and return to the starting position.

Repeat.

4) Lat Pull-down

This rear delt exercise is excellent for beginners to gain muscle along with training their back. This exercise can also help build strength in the upper body and prepare exercises for an advanced workout.

How to do it:

Secure your thighs on the lat machine.

Grasp the bar, and pull it towards your body till it's beneath your chin.

With control, return to the initial position.

Repeat.

5) Dumbbell Rear Lateral Raises

This rear delt exercise tends to have a wide range of benefits that includes stabilising, toning and strengthening the upper body. It can also help you in everyday movements, such as pressing and pulling.

How to do it:

Position yourself in a seated position on the bench while clutching the weights with both arms.

While keeping your back upright, raise the dumbbells towards the side of your body.

Lift the weights till your upper arms are parallel to the ground.

Return to the initial position.

Repeat.

6) Seated Cable Row

This rear delt exercise is efficient, as it provides constant tension in your body throughout the movement. It can help you gain strength along with stimulating your rear delts.

How to do it:

Position yourself on the cable row machine, and take a seat while maintaining slightly bent knees.

With an upright back, pull the cable towards your torso.

Reverse the movement to the starting position.

Repeat.

7) Barbell Rear Delt Row

This rear delt exercise can help you tone and strengthen your posterior delt muscles. The barbell rear delt row is quite a functional exercise that can help you build muscle mass and gain strength.

How to do it:

Position the barbell over your feet while keeping your ankles apart and toes pointed outwards.

Bend over, and grasp the barbell with palms angled towards you. Position your upper body such that your back is almost parallel to the ground.

Lift the barbell towards your chest while angling your elbows at a 60 degree angle to the body.

After touching your body with the bar, return to the initial position with controlled movement.

Repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned rear delt exercises are quite effective to help you gain strength. These exercises can be done properly with some practice and integration of the proper stance. They can provide a wide range of benefits along with activating and strengthening the muscles of your upper torso.

Proceed with caution if you have any back or shoulder injuries. In this case, consult a medical or fitness professional.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far