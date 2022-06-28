7 Best Barbell Exercises to Get a Muscular Body Like Tony Little

Tony Little is a television fitness personality and entrepreneur who is renowned for his fitness infomercial products, such as Gazelle.

He has won the titles of Junior American Bodybuilding Champion and Mr. Florida. Even at the age of 65, Little has maintained his physique and health by maintaining a strict workout routine and diet.

Little refers to himself as “America’s Personal Trainer” and is popular for his muscular chest, arms, and legs along with his well-sculpted abs.

Best Barbell Exercises for Muscular Body Like Tony Little

With barbell exercises, you might be able to build a muscular bodyl ike Tony Little. However, be patient and determined, as building muscle mass doesn't show right away and takes a consistent effort.

Nevertheless, here are seven barbell exercises to help you get a body like Tony Little's:

1) Barbell Overhead Carry

All barbell exercises tend to be great, but the Barbell Overhead Carry brings a new level to the workout routine. This exercise keeps your body under tension. It targets your traps and upper back effectively, which helps in building the muscles and strength.

This barbell exercise can also help in building shoulder stability and improving the overhead lockout strength. It can also enable you to better perform your other lifting exercises, helping you build a muscular body like Tony Little's.

2) Barbell Hip Thrusts

This barbell exercise works on your entire lower body and activates the muscles of the posterior chain, such as quads and hamstrings.

Barbell Hip Thrusts involve versatile body movement that helps you to hone your glutes. This barbell exercise helps in both building muscle mass and muscle strength in your glutes, enabling you to gain muscles in your lower body like Tony Little's.

Additionally, this exercise works on hip flexors, which can improve your natural leg movements for climbing, walking and doing cardio exercises.

3) Barbell Biceps Curl

This barbell exercise allows you to build more muscle and strength in your upper body, helping you build a muscular body like Tony Little's. However, biceps strength is essential to do this exercise effectively.

Barbell Biceps Curls also help in building arm strength and improving your grip. That can have a positive impact on your pulling strength.

4) Barbell Skull Crusher

This barbell exercise enables your muscle group to increase the range of motion and activate the triceps muscles.

A Barbell Skull Crusher enables you to add muscle mass to your triceps, which is key for lifting exercises. It also helps in building the strength in the body, enabling it to perform complex movements, such as the Barbell Bench Press.

Besides helping you get a muscular body like Tony Little's, a Barbell Skull Crusher can also help in throwing sports, such as baseball and basketball.

5) Barbell Bench Press

This is a dynamic exercise that helps in building muscle mass and muscle strength. You should include this exercise in your workout routine to gain a muscular body like Tony Little's.

The Barbell Bench press helps you build muscle mass in the pecs, deltoids and serratus anterior. That makes your body look well sculpted and shredded. There are many variations of this exercise, such as incline and decline, which you can use to target all the muscles of your upper body.

6) Barbell Squats

There are two variations of the Barbell Squat you can include in your workout to build a muscular body like Tony Little's. The Barbell Front Squat places greater emphasis on the upper body, while the Barbell Back Squat targets your lower body.

Both variations of the Barbell squats can help you build and strengthen the muscles along with improving the balance and stability of your body.

7) Barbell Push Press

The Barbell Push Press can help you gain more strength and muscle, as this exercise allows you to lift more weight above your head. This exercise also helps build greater stimulus for both quads and glutes along with targeting your entire body.

Bottom Line

The physique of bodybuilders might seem unachievable, but a carefully crafted workout routine and a well-rounded diet can do wonders. As said by Tony Little, establishing goals is key in life: if you don't have goals, your life is just like a boat without a rudder, as it does not have any direction.

The aforementioned barbell exercises can help you build a muscular and shredded body like Tony Little's. However, you'll also need to couple them with a balanced diet and give proper recovery time to your muscles.

