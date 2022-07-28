6 Best Lower Body Exercises for Women

A strong lower body is key not only for fitness goals but also for everyday functional movements. A strong lower body has numerous benefits, including better resilience to injury and enhanced execution of movements, such as running, jumping, or kicking.

Lower body exercises are important for everyone, whether you're a fitness enthusiast, fitness novice or athlete. Training your lower body targets muscles such as quads, calves and glutes.

Best and Effective Lower Body Exercises for Women

We have curated a list of the six best and most effective lower body exercises for women that will build muscular endurance and strength in the body. Most of these exercises do not require complicated movements and can be easily incorporated into your workout session. Let’s begin without further ado:

1) Donkey Kick

Donkey kicks are one of the most efficient lower body exercises that can help in both toning and stability of the body.

This exercise targets the muscles of your legs, core and shoulders. It also works the muscles in the body that are more often neglected and correct any muscular imbalance. This is a versatile exercise that helps in trimming the fat from the lower body along with promoting a healthy posture by preventing slouching.

A donkey kick can enhance the mobility of the body without applying too much strain on your joints and can be considered a decent alternative to squats.

2) Skater Jump

Skater jump is a cardio workout for the body that elevates the heart rate significantly. This plyometric exercise helps in muscle activation throughout the body, including calves, hamstrings, glutes and quads.

Besides effectively targeting the lower body, skater jumps also enhance the coordination and balance of the body by activating stabiliser muscles. This exercise improves the aerobic fitness of the body along with boosting sports performance. So women should include skater jumps in their workout session.

3) Goblet Squat

Goblet squats are a variation of traditional back squats that effectively engage muscles in the body uniquely. The front positioning weight works hard on the core muscles along with activating the leg muscles, such as glutes and quads.

Goblet squats also reduce the chances of lower back injuries compared to traditional squats because of their weight position. This exercise is also beginner-friendly because of its natural movements and comfortable position.

4) Weighted Step-up

Weighted step-ups are one of the most effective lower body exercises for women, as they provide a plethora of benefits.

This exercise works the major muscles in the lower body, such as abductors, hip flexors, quads, core and calves. Weighted step-ups boost the explosive power of the lower body along with enhancing balance.

If executed correctly, this exercise also helps in strengthening the hip and knee joints. The unilateral nature of the exercise develops the strength of both sides as well as enhance the mind-muscle connection.

5) Stability Ball Hip Thrust

Stability ball hip thrust is essentially an exercise that's not too advanced for a novice.

This exercise targets the muscles of the posterior chain, which helps in improving posture as well as preventing pain in the lower back. It also helps in building stability and balance in the body, which enhance overall fitness.

Stability ball hip thrusts help improve the speed and mobility of the body, which is crucial for everyday activities, such as walking, climbing, running and so on. It also enables better input in the gym by building strength to do other advanced and compound exercises.

6) Single Leg Deadlift

A single leg dead lift is one of the simple yet effective lower body exercises that entails numerous benefits.

This exercise helps in the proper development of strength, stability and balance on both sides of the body. A single leg deadlift also leads to good core coordination along with greater synergy between shoulders, core and hips.

However, it might be a challenging exercise for beginners, as it requires a certain amount of core strength and coordination of the body. A single leg deadlift can enhance the mobility of the body with better posture and movement.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned lower body exercises are highly beneficial for the overall fitness of women. These exercises provide numerous benefits, including strengthened muscles, a toned body, burning a decent amount of calories, better posture, improved balance and more.

A strong lower body can help women in various aspects of life, such as everyday functional movements or performing compound exercises in the gym. Considering the same, women should incorporate these lower body exercises in their workout routine.

