How to Use a Stability Ball: 7 Best Exercises You Can Do Using This Machine for a Full-Body Workout

A stability ball is a piece of simple yet effective equipment that works the entire body along with adding a little fun to the workout regime. Often, people use stability balls to build core strength, but the right exercises with stability ball work every muscle in the body.

A stability ball workout entails various benefits, including working on balance, improving posture, enhancing muscle endurance and better coordination.

How to Use a Stability Ball?

A stability ball can be slightly difficult to use for beginners, as it creates an unstable surface.

However, with little practice and perseverance, you can use it as a piece of effective equipment that works your muscles in a different manner. You can even start with some simple leg and core exercises to build better stability and confidence.

Here are some tips you should keep in mind before using a stability ball:

Use a stability ball of the correct size, according to your height. Make sure when you sit on the ball, you can keep both feet on the ground while your knees are bent at a 90-degree angle. There are a few internet sources that can provide you with a rough measurement of the correct ball size according to your height, or you can approach a fitness professional.

Some fitness enthusiasts tend to slightly deflate the stability ball for easier use, as a firmer ball can make exercise harder for beginners.

You should use the stability ball in an open space, whether you are exercising outdoors or indoors, so that you have decent space to move around.

Best Exercises Using Stability Ball

Besides building muscle endurance, the right stability ball exercises can also help burn a high number of calories, boost cardio fitness and increase heart rate. That's why we have rounded up a list of the seven best stability ball exercises that can provide a full-body workout.

1) Stability Ball Decline Push Up

Stability ball decline push-ups are an effective bodyweight exercise that help in building strength and muscle.

They're a great functional movement that's slightly advanced, as it requires stability and balance of the body. The declining angle of the push-up also helps effectively train the chest muscles along with building strength.

2) Hamstring Ball Tuck

A hamstring ball tuck is also a great full body workout that helps build stability and strength.

It also targets your glutes and hamstrings while reducing the load from the lower back, reducing chances of a lower back injury.

3) Stability Ball Bench Dip

A bodyweight workout like this entails many benefits for the overall fitness of the body.

A stability ball bench dip is a compound exercise that ramps up your strength and boosts your stability. Moreover, this exercise allows for better arm movement, which helps in improving performance in sports like baseball and basketball.

4) Chest Fly

The Stability ball chest fly works your entire upper body. It strengthens the muscles of the chest, triceps and shoulders along with effectively engaging the core muscles.

This exercise also helps increase the range of motion and targets your chest area better.

5) Stability Ball Knee Tuck

The Stability ball knee tuck is an advanced exercise and requires decent stability and body coordination. This exercise provides a complete body workout by working on the muscles of the core, shoulders, back and legs.

Stability ball knee tucks also help you get chiselled abs and trim down your belly fat.

6) Roll Outs

The Stability ball roll out is a great exercise that works on the muscles of your core, shoulders and back. This exercise effectively strengthens these muscles, and the added instability ensures that the muscles are thoroughly engaged.

Stability ball roll-outs also help in toning the muscles and trimming down the body fat.

7) Stability Ball V-Pass

This is a unique exercise that works the major muscle groups in the body, including the core, legs, back and arms.

The stability ball V-pass involves passing the stability ball between your feet and hands. That leads to stabilisation and flexing of the abdominal muscles.

Bottom Line

A stability ball is a piece of equipment that can provide an entire body workout. So rather than just focusing on the abs, you can add other exercises to train the other body muscles efficiently. These workouts entail many benefits, including better stability, improved posture, enhanced coordination, and so on.

The stability ball can also be used as an alternative for dumbbells and kettlebells. You can include a stability ball workout two to three times a week.

