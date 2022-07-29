5 Best Upper Body Exercises for Women

Upper body exercises are more important than you think, especially for women. Regularly working out your upper body, including shoulders, arms, chest and back, can help you to have more defined muscles and many more benefits you might not even have envisaged. They include better everyday functional movements, improved posture, strengthened muscles and enhanced overall fitness.

Upper body exercises give your workout a boost, especially HIIT workouts that require full body strength, such as planks and mountain climbers, or endurance-based workouts, such as swimming and cycling. Overall, a strong upper body is important for overall strength and fitness.

Upper Body Exercises for Women

We have curated a list of the five best and effective upper body exercises for women:

1) Renegade Row

Renegade rows are a dynamic upper body exercises that work on the muscles of the core, back and shoulders. Incorporating renegade rows into your workout routine can help build upper body strength along with improving body stability and balance.

How to do it?

Assume the plank position while holding dumbbells with both hands on the floor. Bring your left elbow towards the ceiling till your left palm is near your ribs, and bring it back towards the floor. Repeat the same for the right side, and swap sides.

2) Alternating Military Press

The alternating military press can build muscle strength in the upper body. The alternating movement of the exercise can boost body stability and balance.

How to do it?

Start by kneeling with your left leg forward while keeping your core engaged and tailbone tucked inwards. While clutching the dumbbells with both hands, bring your elbows above so that your hands form a 90-degree angle.

Press your left arm up straight till the left bicep is near your ear. Lower the left hand, and repeat with the right hand..

3) Incline Push-up

Incline push-up is a variation of standard push-up but is comparatively easier. It's one of the best upper body exercises, as it works several muscle groups, including arms, shoulders, core and chest. Incline push-ups can help in building strength in the upper body and tone the muscles.

How to do it?

Position your hands on the edge of the bench or table while keeping them at shoulder distance. With your toes on the ground, keep your torso at arm's length. Slowly lower your body downwards till your chest is almost touching the bench. With an engaged chest, push your body back to the starting position. Repeat.

4) Reverse Crunch

Reverse crunches are one of the best upper body exercises, as they effectively target your core muscles without placing much strain on your back. Reverse crunches help in crushing a high number of calories along with toning the body.

How to do it?

Start by lying flat on your back with your legs lifted such that your knees are bent, and thighs are perpendicular to the ground. While pressing your back onto the ground, lift your hips above the ground, and curl your knees towards the chest. With control, bring your legs to the starting position. Repeat.

5) Alternating Side Plank

Alternating side planks is one of the best upper body exercises to boost overall body balance and strength. This exercise effectively targets your core, back and arms without placing too much strain on your back. Alternating side planks is a great exercise to boost body stability too.

How to do it?

Assume a high plank position, with your shoulders above your palms and feet at a hip-width distance. Balancing on the balls of your feet, rotate one arm towards the ceiling while opening the chest. Bring that hand back to the ground, and repeat the same steps with the other hand. Keep swapping sides and repeating the movement.

Bottom Line

Many upper body exercises can be included in the workout routine, but the aforementioned exercises are some of the best and most effective for women. These exercises target your upper body effectively, including arms, shoulders, chest, core and back, providing multiple benefits.

However, remember to pair the exercises with a healthy diet routine and lower body circuit to get an overall toned look and also build strength. Moreover, remember to start light with fewer sets and repetitions before increasing the intensity of your workout.

