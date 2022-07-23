6 Power Yoga Poses to Help You Lose Weight Quickly

Power yoga is quite different from standard yoga that has been practiced for thousands of years and has gained prominence due to the benefits it entails. Power yoga poses can help you lose weight and are similar to cardiovascular exercises, which are more intense and faster.

These poses can be considered similar to ashtanga yoga, which helps in building the internal heat along with stamina of the body. Doing power yoga regularly can help build flexibility in the body along with strengthening the muscles.

Power yoga poses allow you to lose weight quickly by toning the entire body and strengthening the gluteal muscles. Besides losing weight, power yoga poses also entail several other benefits, such as relieving stress, increasing metabolic activity, building stamina and burning calories.

Power Yoga Poses to Lose Weight Quickly

We have rounded up six of the best power yoga poses that can help you lose weight quickly:

1) Bow Pose or Dhanurasana Yoga

A bow pose is an advanced yoga pose that should be done after some warm-up or stretching pose, if you're a beginner. Practicing this pose can help you to lose weight quickly along with improving posture, strengthening the upper back and stimulating the digestive process in the body.

How to do it?

Lie flat on the mat on your stomach, with your head looking straight. Bend your legs backward, and try to grab your feet with your hands while twisting your arms. Bring your back into an arched position for the movement. Hold the position till your body allows otherwise. Assume a resting stance, and repeat.

2) Eagle Pose or Garudasana Yoga

The Eagle Pose is an intermediate-level power yoga pose that can help you lose weight quickly. Besides weight loss, this power yoga pose can also strengthe the leg muscles and stretching the upper body.

How to do it?

Stand upright, with your hands on the sides of your body. Try to balance your body on the right leg as you raise the left leg by slightly bending your knees. Wrap the lifted leg around the one that's pressed on the floor.

Raise, and twist your arms such that your elbows are angled in a parallel position to the floor. Stay in the pose for a few seconds, and bring your body to rest. Repeat.

3) Warrior Twist Pose or Parivrtta Viparita Virabhadrasana

The Warrior Twist pose is one of the best and most effective power yoga poses that can help you lose weight quickly. This pose works on several muscles in the body, including intercostal muscles, quads, hips and hamstrings.

How to do it?

Start in a standing position with an elongated spine. Outstretch your feet from one another. Slowly bend your body towards one side; create a stretch, and position your palm angled towards the floor.

Bring the opposite hand such that it's perpendicular with the other hand. Try and twist your upper torso towards one side. Repeat the same step on the alternate side.

4) Half Moon Pose or Ardha Chandrasana Yoga

The half-moon pose is one of the best and dynamic power yoga poses that can help you lose weight quickly. Additionally, this yoga pose also helps in stretching the legs and hip muscles.

How to do it?

Start in a standing position, with feet wide apart at a similar distance to the legs. Slowly bend your body towards the left, and try to touch your feet with your wrist. Create an angle of 90 degrees by raising your right foot while bringing your hips in a similar direction.

Raise your right arm such that both arms are parallel to each other. Try and balance your body on the left leg as the right one is lifted. Slowly bring your body to the starting position, and repeat on the other side.

5) Triangle Pose or Trikonasana

The triangle is another great power yoga pose that can help you lose weight quickly by toning your waistline and stretching your leg muscles.

How to do it?

Stand with your feet apart, and position your hands at a perpendicular angle to your shoulders by opening your arms. Bend your body from the left side of the waist, and clutch the left leg with your left hand while simultaneously lifting your right hand towards the ceiling.

Turn your face towards the right side, and keep your right leg and arm as straight as possible. Hold the said position for half a minute, and bring your body into the resting position. Swap sides, and repeat.

6) Raised Feet Pose or Uttanpadasana Yoga

The raised feet pose can help you lose weight quickly by strengthening and toning the muscles of your lower body and core region. It's one of the most dynamic power yoga poses you should include in your workout routine.

How to do it?

Lay down flat on the floor with hands on the sides, with your legs and back straight. Slowly raise one leg above you while keeping both of them straight.

Bring the leg back downwards, and repeat with the other leg. Bring the other leg back downwards, and slowly raise both your legs together, and bring them upwards. Repeat.

