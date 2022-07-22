6 Best Exercises for Women to Lose Stomach Fat

Losing weight is often linked with getting a taut and toned tummy. Stomach fat that's collected around the waistline makes it harder for you to fit into your favourite pair of jeans and make you more self-conscious.

It will certainly affect the way in which you perceive your body, mostly negatively. Besides physical looks, stomach fat also tends to have some health risks, including diabetes, cholesterol and breathing problems.

Spot reduction is not a viable approach to losing stomach fat. There's a variety of exercises, such as a combination of core workouts, cardio workouts and strength training, which you should include in your workout to lose stomach fat. You can also include components of high-intensity interval training (HIIT) for greater calorie burn and torching fat all over the body.

Best and Effective Exercises for Women to Lose Stomach Fat

Here're six best exercises that can help women lose stomach fat and get a chiselled core.

1) Medicine Ball Burpee

Medicine ball burpees are a dynamic exercise for women that can instantly boost their metabolism and increase the intensity of their workout. This exercise works several muscle groups in the body simultaneously and help lose stomach fat by increasing the heart rate.

How to do it?

Start off in a standing position while holding a medicine ball over your head with both hands. Slam the ball to the ground, and bring your body into a squat position. Position your hands near your feet, and jump into the high plank position.

Jump your legs back towards your hands so that you're in a squatting position. Pick the ball with both hands, and press it above your head. Repeat.

2) Sit-Up

Sit-ups are one of the basic and simplest exercises women can do to lose stomach fat. Not only do sit-ups help you lose stomach fat, but they also help in chiselling your core region by specifically targeting the abdominal muscles.

How to do it?

Lie flat on the ground, with bent knees and heels pressed on the ground. With an engaged core position, keep your hands behind your head. Raise your shoulders and head off the ground while looking at the ceiling.

While engaging your core, lift your body from the ground, and come into a sitting position. Return your body back to the starting position. Repeat.

3) Cross Body Mountain Climber

This is a variation of mountain climber that can not only help women lose stomach fat but also reduce hip dips and tone the legs. It's also an effective core workout that targets the abdominals and glutes.

How to do it?

Assume the plank position while keeping your body in a straight line. Raise your right foot off the ground while flexing your knees and bringing it towards the left side of your chest.

Immediately swap sides, and try to bring your left foot towards the right side of the chest. Repeat, and increase the speed of the movement.

4) Heel Touch

Heel touch is an efficient exercise that can help you lose stomach fat from the sides of your body. This exercise also targets your upper abdominal muscles and obliques, giving you a toned look at your core.

How to do it?

Lie flat on the ground, with your knees bent and feet apart approximately to the shoulder distance. Position your hands beside your body with chin upwards, core engaged and shoulders relaxed.

While bending sideways, try with your right hand to touch the right heel. Bend the other side, and try to touch the heel with that hand. Repeat.

5) Kettlebell Swing

Kettlebell swing is an explosive training exercise that's ideal for losing stomach fat. It's a high-intensity exercise that boosts cardiovascular fitness and help shed weight.

How to do it?

Start off by keeping the kettlebell slightly in front of your body and in between your feet. Bend slightly at your knees while hinging at the hip. Clutch the kettlebell with both hands, and bring it in between your legs to generate momentum.

Straighten your back, and drive your hips forward to bring the kettlebell to your shoulder height. Bring the weight back between your legs. Repeat.

6) Lying Leg Raise

Lying leg raise is also a great exercise for women to lose stomach fat, as it effectively engages the major muscles in the legs and core region. Lying leg raises also tone your legs and core region.

How to do it?

Lie flat on the ground with your palms flat on the ground. Hover your feet a little above the ground, and brace your core.

Lift both legs together at a 90-degree angle, and slowly bring them back to the ground. Immediately before touching the floor, lift your legs towards the ceiling again. Repeat.

