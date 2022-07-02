7 Best Exercises You Can Do at Home to Get a Lean Body Like Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston is an actress and businesswoman who gained international popularity for her character of Rachel Greene in 'Friends'. She's one of the highest paid actresses worldwide, with some of her movies earning her above $100 million.

Even at the age of 53, Aniston is in the best shape of life with a lean and beautiful figure. She has been referred to as one of the most beautiful women by several magazines such as GQ and People’s magazine.

So, what’s the secret of her lean and beautiful figure? Unsurprisingly, Aniston has worked out quite a bit with Pilates, kickboxing, yoga, running and other exercises. Additionally, she tends to take supplements daily along with a diet consisting of wholesome and minimally processed foods.

Exercises to get Lean Body like Jennifer Aniston's

We have rounded up seven best exercises that can be done at home that can help you get a lean body like Jennifer Aniston's:

1) Running

Running is an effective cardio exercise that targets your entire body and enables you to get a lean body like Jennifer Aniston's. It doesn't require any equipment and can be done even when you are traveling. Running is also a convenient form of workout that can be done both outside as well as inside, on a treadmill.

Incorporating running into your regular lifestyle can also help in building speed and endurance, and a consistent schedule will help your body get lean quickly.

2) Forearm Plank

In an interview, Jennifer Aniston said that she absolutely loves doing the plank, as it helps in toning her body and building strength.

The forearm plank works on your upper back, shoulders and core region. That helps trim the fat from these regions along with toning the muscles. Additionally, the plank also helps reduce back pain and maintain a strong posture.

3) Jumping Lunges

Jumping lunges are a dynamic cardiovascular disease that works on developing strength and power in the lower body. If this exercise is done correctly, it targets your hips, calves, quads, glutes and hamstrings, along with engaging the core muscles.

Jumping lunges can help improve the rotational movements of the body and enhance ankle stability too.

4) Flutter Kicks

One of the most effective exercises that can be done at home to get a lean body is flutter kicks. It's a great cardio exercise that can help in increasing the heart rate and burning a high number of calories. Flutter kicks can also help burn fat from the core region and in sculpting the abs muscle.

5) Skipping

The main advantage of skipping is that jump rope is a portable piece that can be carried around and it helps in burning the same amount of calories as running. This exercise will help in burning a decent amount of calories along with strengthening the lower body.

Additionally, jumping rope also works on major muscle groups that allows the shaping of the lower body. So you should add skipping to your workout to get a lean body like Jennifer Aniston's.

6) High Knees

High knees are a considerably simple exercise to get a lean body that can help in increasing your heart rate and activating the muscles of the lower body. This exercise can act as both a warm-up and high intensity cardio exercise that targets the entire body.

This exercise can help burn a high number of calories and activating the muscles of the core region.

7) Burpees

Burpees can help in boosting the metabolism of the body, enabling you to burn calories even hours after you have completed your workout session. This exercise works on major muscle groups, such as the glutes, legs, back, core, chest and arm.

Bottom Line

Getting a lean body like Jennifer Aniston's is a fitness goal of many women. However, it requires a lot of hard graft. Aniston works out at least five days a week along with having a diet full of whole foods while minimising the intake of processed foods. Moreover, Aniston has added collagen to her regular lifestyle.

By incorporating the aforementioned exercises in your regular workout regimen, you can get a lean body just like Aniston's. However, remember that it will take some patience and consistency to achieve your fitness goal.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far