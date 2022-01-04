Jennifer Aniston's 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' reunion reel is brimming with nostalgia and charm

Jennifer Aniston ushered in the New Year with a reel on her Instagram titled,

'The little in between moments of 2021 that didn’t make the feed 🥰 Happy new year everybody 🙏🏼 Now… onto the next 😷❤️☀️

The reel was a recap of the year gone by and she shared with her fans a number of pictures and videos with it. Among them were two unseen photo from the Friends reunion photoshoot that stirred up nostalgia among Friends fans.

Jennifer Aniston's reel

Check out Jennifer Aniston's reel for the two unreleased pictures from the reunion photoshoot.

The reel Jennifer Aniston shared was a sneak peek into her 2021. She shared a number of personal pictures and videos in it, including videos with her dogs and one where she is playing jenga. Aniston's post also features Reese Witherspoon and a few moments from The Morning Show filming, as well as snaps from her haircare brand, Lolavie.

Among the collection of memories, she also posted two unreleased snaps from the Friends reunion photoshoot. One of the pictures showed all five of the cast members posing for the camera and in another the cast huddled together around Aniston as she held up two middle fingers to the camera.

The actress has tagged a number of popular personalities in her post, including her Friends costars and Reese Witherspoon. The reel has bagged more than eight hundred thousand likes and numerous comments from celebrities like Julia Roberts, Reese Witherspoon, and Rachel Mansfield, just over the course of three days.

The impact of Friends: The Reunion

Jennifer Aniston's reel with two unreleased pictures from Friends: The Reunion special was brimming with nostalgia. Seeing the spectacular five on screen back together again got fans talking.

Friends: The Reunion special was a highly anticipated release of 2021. It proved to be a rollercoster joy-ride for Friends fans as they seized the chance to immerse themselves in nostalgia with the five cast members who got back together after 17 long years to join in a conversation about the hit '90s sitcom.

The celebrity guest appearances were disappointing, with icons like K-Pop group BTS and soccer star David Beckham only making virtual appearances. However, fans went ga-ga when Lady Gaga joined in with Lisa Kudrow for a rendition of 'Smelly Cat'. The two-hour long special was a much-awaited release for all Friends fans.

Edited by Danyal Arabi