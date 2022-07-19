7 High-Intensity Exercises for Women to Work Up Sweat Quickly

High-intensity exercises help elevate the heart rate, which is followed by an active rest period. The usual benefits of HIIT exercise include losing weight, burning calories, boosting cardiovascular fitness, building muscles, and more. HIIT workouts can be tailored according to fitness levels and goals.

There are various ways in which women can go about HIIT workouts, including sprints, weight training and bodyweight exercises. The myriad options for HIIT workouts makes it dynamic and fresh.

Best High-Intensity Exercises for Women

We have curated a list of the best high-intensity exercises for women that can work up the sweat quickly. The intensity of these exercises can be modified according to the individual. Here's a look at seven of them:

1) Burpees

Burpees are a challenging and intense exercise that targets several major muscle groups throughout your body. Burpee is a versatile exercise that enhances cardio fitness, burn a high number of calories and build greater muscle strength aside from offering a full-body workout.

How to do it?

Start off in a squat position, and bring your hands to the ground in front of you. Kick your feet back with the weight on your hands so that you assume a push-up position. Complete one push-up and with a frog kick jump back to the initial position. Jump and reach for your hands in the air. As you land, assume the squat position and repeat.

2) Battle Ropes

Battle ropes are one of the great high-intensity exercises that have a low impact on your joints. They help in increasing muscular strength and boosting cardio respiratory fitness. There are different exercises women can do with battle rope, but in this article, we'll talk about rope slams.

How to do it?

Grab the rope in both hands with the engaged core and knees slightly bent. Push onto the balls of the feet, and straighten your legs as you raise the rope above shoulder level with both arms. Slam the ropes down as they reach their peak. Repeat.

3) High Knees

High knees when done in high-intensity exercise can build explosive power in the lower body. This exercise can also help in activating various muscles, including hip flexors, quads, glutes, hamstrings and calves.

How to do it?

Stand in an elongated posture with your feet apart and arms beside your hips. With an engaged core and eyes straight, bring one knee towards the chest while simultaneously moving the left hand up in a pumping motion. Quickly lower the said knee and hand. Immediately repeat the steps on the other side.

4) Weighted Russian Twists

Increasing the intensity of Russian twists by adding more weight can be a great calorie crusher. It's a popular high-intensity exercise that can help in strengthening the shoulders and core along with enhancing rotational movement.

How to do it?

Position yourself on the floor with extended legs. Slightly lean your torso backward so that your body creates a V-like form. With weight in your hands in front of your body, twist your torso from one side to the other. Make sure to properly engage your core for this exercise.

5) Jump Squats

Jump squats are one of the most effective high-intensity exercises that can provide loads of benefits, including better circulation, toned body, crush calories, increased aerobic fitness, and more.

How to do it?

Start in an elongated standing position. Bring your body to a squat position, and push through the balls of your feet while straightening your legs to propel your body upwards. Gently land back on their feet with bent knees, and assume a squat position. Repeat.

6) Weighted Flutter Kicks

Weighted flutter kicks are a dynamic high-intensity exercise that can help women gain better stability and defined abdominal muscles.

How to do it?

Lie flat on the ground with straightened legs while holding a weight in front of you with both hands. Hover both your legs a few inches off the ground. Raise one leg in the air while simultaneously bringing the other leg lower. Immediately alternate your legs. Repeat.

7) Plank Jacks

Plank itself is quite an effective high-intensity exercise that enables strengthening both the upper and lower body.

How to do a plank jack?

Assume the position of a high plank. With an engaged core, jump your feet towards the side such that you're doing horizontal jumping jacks. Bring your feet back together inside, and repeat.

Bottom Line

HIIT exercises are especially beneficial for women, as they help in stress management, better bone density, muscle retention and hormonal balance. Regularly doing these highly intense exercises can allow for burning a high number of calories and effective management of the body.

The intensity of these exercises can be easily tailored according to one's strength and fitness level. Moreover, HIIT exercises boost overall athleticism, build a stronger heart, increase the range of motion and enhance body flexibility.

Considering the benefits of high-intensity exercises, you should add them to your workout regime.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far