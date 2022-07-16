How to Do the Kneeling Hip Flexor Stretch: Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

Kneeling hip flexor stretch, also commonly referred to as lunging hip flexor stretch, is a beginner-level exercise that entails numerous benefits. It's one of the most effective stretches that can be included in your stretching routine before exercise. This stretching exercise targets the psoas muscles and hip flexor along with stretching the knees.

Doing a kneeling hip flexor stretch is beneficial for people with a sedentary lifestyle, as it can help in overcoming common hip ailments, such as tightness and pain in the hips. This exercise is also useful for people who perform heavy exercises or ones who sit a significant amount of time throughout the day.

How to Do Kneeling Hip Flexor Stretch?

This exercise requires ample space, so make sure you're doing it in enough open areas. For better comfort and support of the knee, you can also use a yoga mat. Follow the below-mentioned steps to do this exercise.

Start off in the kneeling position of both your knees while seated on the heels of your legs. Make sure the balls on your feet are placed firmly against the ground.

Press your palms against the ground in front of you with a slightly bent elbow to avoid locking.

Bring your right knee in front of you with the space between both your arms, and position the right foot firmly pressed against the ground in front of you.

Raise your palms off the ground and straighten the upper torso. You can also position both hands on the right knee in front of you for better support and balance of the body.

Deepen the stretch by extending the left leg behind you. However, make sure that the top of the foot, shin and knee of the left side are firmly placed on the ground.

Gently lean forward into the stretch, and hold on for a few moments.

Release your body from the stretch position, and centre back to the kneeling or seated position.

Swap sides, and repeat.

Tips and Techniques for Kneeling Hip Flexor Stretch

To maximise the benefits of this stretch, follow these tips and techniques for the kneeling hip flexor stretch.

Stretching - If you're a beginner in this exercise, start with a standing lunge stretch. That will help you enhance the balance of the body along with working on the hip muscles. With better balance and activated muscles, you can effectively perform this stretching exercise.

Lean forward – While doing the exercise, you should only lean back to release yourself from the stretch. Don't lean back while doing the kneeling hip flexor stretch. Instead, you should lean slightly forward for a better stretch of the muscles.

Benefits of Kneeling Hip Flexor Stretch

Regularly doing this stretching exercise can provide numerous benefits that include:

Better Mobility

Generally, hips bear a good amount of body weight for various movements, such as walking, lunging, bending and more. The kneeling hip flexor stretch can help you maintain hip health and carry out everyday movements without discomfort.

Sitting for a prolonged period of time might have a negative impact on your posture and balance. This stretch can help you maintain hip health and proper posture.

Alleviating Pain

Regularly doing the kneeling hip flexor stretch can help alleviate lower back pain and reduce hip discomfort, such as pain and tightness. This stretch is especially beneficial for athletes, as it helps in boosting sports performance and provides better muscle balance of the legs.

Common Mistakes While Doing Kneeling Hip Flexor Stretch

Avoid these common mistakes while doing kneeling hip flexor stretches to reap all its benefits and avoid overstraining the muscles:

Maintaining body balance– This stretching exercise might require some practice before you can comfortably do the kneeling hip flexor stretch. That's because balancing the body on the foot and knee requires some time and consistency. However, make sure you don't sway or move your body side by side, as that can negatively affect your balance, resulting in falling.

Lunging position – Don't lunge too shallow, as you may not feel the required stretch, and don't lunge too deep, as it might strain your muscles or overexert your body.

Bottom Line

Incorporating the kneeling hip flexor stretch in your stretching routine can provide multiple benefits, such as reducing hip discomfort, better mobility of the body and alleviating lower back pain.

Moreover, it can also provide for a better balance and flexibility. Considering the benefits of this stretching routine, you should include it in your regular routine. It's recommended that you perform this exercise on the mat, as high pressure on the kneecaps can be uncomfortable.

