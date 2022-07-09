7 Best Exercises for Women to Get a Round Butt

Your back tends to have the largest muscle group in your body, also known as glutes. They not only help wih functional movement but can also lead to a more curvaceous appearance.

However, like any other muscle or body part, glutes vary from person to person. Nevertheless, there are exercises that can help boost and tone your rear side to get a round and firm-looking butt.

Exercises that Women Can Do for Round Butt

Here are seven exercises women can do to get a round butt:

1) Air Squat

Air squats are one of the most effective exercises that can enable you to get a round butt by actively engaging the muscles of your lower body. This exercise can help tighten and tone your rear side muscles, giving you a more profound look.

How to do it?

Stand in an elongated posture with your feet at shoulder distance. Bring your body into a squat position while bending at your knees and extending your arms above your head. Push off your body back to the centre position with your weight on your heels, and engage your glutes. Repeat.

2) Bulgarian Split Squat

It's a unilateral exercise that can strengthen the muscles of your lower body and core region. It can help you get a round butt by actively engaging your glutes, calves, hamstrings and quads.

How to do it?

Lie flat on the ground, with knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Push through the heels, and engage your glutes to boost the hips towards the ceiling. Hold for a couple of seconds, and bring your body back to the centre position. Repeat.

3) Hip Abduction

Hip abduction canhelp you get a round butt by tightening and toning the muscles on your backside. It can also help in enhancing your overall leg and hip mobility.

How to do it?

Lie down on your side with your forearm sticking to the floor below your body, and bring the other arm in front of your chest for better support. With a still upper body and engaged core, lift your top leg towards the ceiling. With control, lower your leg back to its initial position. Swap sides, and repeat the aforementioned steps.

4) Weighted Single Leg Deadlift

It's a solid exercise that can engage your glutes and hamstrings along with challenging the stability and strength of your core. Weighted single leg deadlift can help you get the round butt and stable core you desire.

How to do it?

Start by keeping your legs together, and shift the body weight to the right leg with your knee slightly bent. Grab any weight with your left hand, and hold it in front of your body.

Bring your upper body forward by hinging it while keeping the back upright. Extend your left leg backwards. Try to make sure your body and left leg are angled in a parallel position to the ground.

With your left hand, pull the weight upwards by using the muscles of your glutes and hamstrings. Lower the weight back on the floor. Swap sides, and repeat.

5) Glute Bridge

This exercise can help you get a round butt by working on your hamstrings and glutes. The Glute Bridge also targets your lower back and abs along with improving your posture for deadlifting and squatting.

How to do it?

Lie flat on the ground while keeping your knees bent and feet flat on the ground. Push your hips towards the ceiling while working your abs and glutes. Try to create a straight line with your shoulders, hips and knees. Ease back to your initial position, and repeat.

6) Kettlebell Swing

Kettlebell Swings can help women get a round butt by building solid glutes and hip mobility. This exercise can also help shed weight along with improving overall cardio fitness. Additionally, it can help in building muscle endurance and improve body posture too.

How to do it?

Position the kettlebell slightly in front of you and between the legs. Hinge down at the hips, and slightly bend by your knees while pulling the kettlebell in between your legs for momentum. Straightening your legs brings the weight towards your shoulder height. Bring the weight to the centre position, and repeat.

7) Kneeling Hinge

Besides helping women get a round butt, the kneeling hinge can also help in improving their everyday functional movements, such as walking and bending.

How to do it?

Position yourself in an elongated kneeling position on the ground. Place your hips just above your knees for better stability. While engaging your core, hinge down at your hips, and try to form a 90-degree angle from your upper body. Push back towards the centre position, and repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned exercises can help you get a round butt by building and firming your muscles. However, it'll take patience to see the results you want. So, make sure to stay consistent.

