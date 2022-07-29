6 Best Bodyweight Exercises to Hit Every Muscle for Fat Loss

Fat loss can be a frustrating process, especially when you are putting in significant efforts with little to no results.

That's not only frustrating but also time-consuming, with gym access also requiring financial commitments. However, fat loss does not require hours on the treadmill or working with heavy weights. You need to incorporate exercises that torch a high number of calories in a short amount of time.

Best Bodyweight Exercises for Fat Loss

We have rounded up a list of the six best bodyweight exercises for fat loss that will also work several muscle groups in your body:

1) Burpee

Burpees are one of the best bodyweight exercises for fat loss, as they hit every muscle in the body.

They're an efficient amalgamation of squats and push-ups, providing double benefits. This comprehensive bodyweight exercise strengthens your hamstrings, glutes, arms, quads, core and shoulders. Burpees elevate your heart rate by combining aspects of both strength training and cardio workouts.

This full-body workout is a go-to exercise for people who want to torch a decent amount of calories and fat. Additionally, burpee is a versatile exercise that does not require any equipment and can be done anywhere.

2) Plank Up Down

Plank Up Downs is an effective bodyweight exercise that work on more than one muscle area of your body while elevating the heart rate. This is a variation of the standard plank with an added intensity and challenge, which aids in greater fat loss by burning a decent amount of calories.

This exercise also helps sculpt different muscle groups of the body, such as the arms and core along with enhancing the posture and building overall strength in the body. Additionally, it's one of the best bodyweight exercises for getting chiselled abs.

3) Speed Skater

Speed skaters, one of the underrated bodyweight exercises for fat loss, target several muscles in the body.

This exercise works on your core, glutes and legs simultaneously without requiring any gym equipment or weight. Speed skaters enhance the overall stability of the body by working on the hips, knees and ankles along with building explosive power.

Speed skaters work on the core strength of the body, allowing for better posture and balance. This cardio exercise boosts your heart health by building endurance and elevating the heart rate.

4) Pull-Up

Pull-up is among the most challenging bodyweight exercises but can be done by beginners with the use of assisted machines.

It's a great exercise to boost fitness and strength of the body. Standard pull-ups work on the muscles of the back, arms and shoulders all at once along with significantly boosting overall health.

Modifications of pull-up target different muscles in the body with increasingly advanced criteria. This exercise also helps in enhancing the grip strength, helping in other compound exercises, such as deadlifts.

5) Bear Crawl

Bear crawls are among the best bodyweight exercises for fat loss, as they hit major muscle groups in the body. Without the requirement of any equipment, a bear crawl can significantly develop core strength along with supporting shoulder health. It works on the coordination of the body, as the movement of the bear crawl can be challenging.

This exercise helps with fat loss by increasing the heart rate and engaging the entire body. Bear crawls torch a high number of calories along with toning the core and arm muscles. Overall, it's one of the great bodyweight exercises you should include in your workout routine.

6) Plyo Lunge

Plyo lunges are one of the most powerful cardio and bodyweight exercises that work with every muscle in the body and helps in fat loss. This exercise builds the muscles of your core, hips and legs. Besides promoting fat loss, plyo lunges can lead to greater movement awareness and stability in the body.

Furthermore, these lunges help in improving overall sports performance by building explosive power in the body along with building stamina. The unilateral nature of the exercise also helps in correcting muscular imbalance.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned bodyweight exercises are the best and most effective options for fat loss, as they work every muscle in the body.

These exercises do not require gym access or heavy equipment and can be done efficiently. Therefore, you should include these exercises in your workout routine for effective weight management.

You can also hasten the process of fat loss by opting for clean and healthy foods in your diet.

