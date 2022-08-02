6 Best Exercise Machines to Lose Weight 2022

There are several exercise machines you can use in the gym or even at home if you want to lose weight.

These machines will not only help you lose weight but also provide several other benefits, such as improved aerobic fitness, enhanced stamina, better body power output, and more.

Best Exercise Machines to Lose Weight

We have rounded up a list of the six best exercise machines you can use if your fitness goal is to lose weight. Let’s start without any further delay:

1) Treadmill

The treadmill is one of the best exercise machines and is highly popular for weight loss.

It's a versatile gym machine that enhances the overall fitness of the body and boosts aerobic fitness. Besides helping you lose weight, treadmill can improve the cardiorespiratory fitness of the body, reducing the likelihood of developing chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular issues and high blood pressure.

It can help you lose weight too, if that's your fitness goal. Additionally, treadmills are highly accessible gym machines and are available in most gyms and even in homes of many people.

2) Rowing Machine

A rowing machine can help you lose weight by crushing a high number of calories with a full body workout. This machine targets several muscles in the body, including quads, lats, glutes, calves, upper back, hamstrings and more. Besides weight loss, a rowing machine can also help strengthen and tone the legs and arm muscles.

It can be considered one of the best exercise machines to have low impact workouts that are easier on the joints but provide a full range of motion. The seated position of the exercise machine ensures that your body is under minimal stress. You can increase or decrease the intensity of the workout according to your fitness level and goal.

3) Elliptical Machine

The elliptical machine is also one of the most efficient exercise machines in the gym that can help in burning a high number of calories in a short period of time. A high-intensity interval workout (HIIT) using an elliptical machine can maximise fat burning in a short period of time.

The use of an elliptical machine can give your body a decent aerobic workout and improve your cardiorespiratory fitness. It can help in strengthening the lungs and heart, boosting your endurance and stamina. The elliptical machine is also one of the low-impact workouts that places minimal stress on your body and still provide a highly beneficial workout.

4) Stationary Bike

Stationary bikes are one of the exercise machines to lose weight with a low-impact workout. The high intensity of the workout helps in crushing a high number of calories, reducing fat percentage in the body. A stationary bike can also help in toning and strengthening the muscles of the lower body.

These bikes have become increasingly popular over the last few years due to the numerous benefits they entail. Using such a bike is an excellent way to boost cardio fitness, elevating the heart rate and reducing strain in the arteries to pump blood into the body.

Stationary bikes are especially good for the lungs and heart, as they help in boosting breathing capacity and lowering cholesterol level. That makes these bikes some of the best exercise machines to boost your fitness and health.

5) Abs Roller Machine

You can also use an abs roller machine if your goal is to lose weight. Abs roller machines are incredibly light-weight exercise machines that are especially used for the abdominals.

Not only can this machine be beneficial for weight loss, but it can also help you gain a taut and toned stomach. The abs roller machine can help in effectively targeting core muscles, such as abdominals, obliques, and transverse abdominis. That will allow you to get a more chiselled and shredded look for the abdomen region.

Additionally, the abs roller machine is beneficial in relieving lower back pain along with strengthening the spine, reducing the risk of lower back injuries.

6) Gym/Stability Ball

Stability balls are are one of the best exercise machines to lose weight and are extremely effective.

Stability ball exercises help you burn a decent amount of calories and lose weight. Besides reducing body fat percentage, they entail a variety of other benefits, such as enhanced explosive power in the body, improved power output, strengthened muscles and more. Furthermore, stability ball exercises can help in effectively engaging the core muscles and giving you a chiselled and defined look.

Takeaway

The aforementioed exercises with a stability ball entails numerous benefits and should be included in your workout regime if you're looking for weight loss.

