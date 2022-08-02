6 Best CrossFit Exercises for Fat Loss

CrossFit exercises are fitness activities and movements that are performed with high intensity for a pre-determined period and with a pre-determined structure. Usually, CrossFit exercises mirror the movement of everyday life with the requirement of little to no equipment.

Incorporation of CrossFit exercises into your workout routine entails several benefits. That includes fat loss, enhanced explosive strength of the body, strengthening of muscles, crushing a high number of calories, and so on.

CrossFit Exercises for Fat Loss

We have rounded up a list of the six best CrossFit exercises you can add to your workout routine for fat loss:

1) Kettlebell Swing

Kettlebell swing is one of the best CrossFit exercises you can include in your workout routine for fat loss.

It's an excellent full body workout that works the major muscle groups in your upper body, core and lower body along with building a strong posterior chain. The strong posterior chain also enhances the posture of the body and prevents slouching.

Kettlebell swing also help with fat loss, as it's a powerful calorie crusher that can also boost the metabolism of the body in the long term. That means you'll continue to burn a decent amount of calories even after completing your workout session. This low-impact yet high-intensity exercise can also help in increasing your strength and explosiveness.

2) Burpee

Burpee is a popular CrossFit exercise that's known for fat loss. This challenging yet comprehensive workout helps in strengthening major muscles across the body, such as the quads, shoulders, core, hamstrings, arms and glutes. It's often the go-to choice for people who want to lose fat, as this full body workout helps in burning a high number of calories, which can help you slim down.

Burpees are a high-intensity exercise that mixes both strength training and cardio workouts that can get your heart pumping in no time. The wide range of the muscles that burpees target helps in enhancing the balance, coordination and mobility of the body.

3) Front Squat

Front squats are also very well-known CrossFit exercises that are beneficial to losing fat along with providing a plethora of other benefits. This exercise can help in strengthening the core region and lower body. That will help you in the gym with other exercises along with enhancing your overall athletic performance.

The improved core and lower body strength can make your everyday movements easier, such as walking, climbing, bending, picking and more. Additionally, front squats can also help in preventing injuries due to weak spine or lower back. You should add a front squat to your workout session, considering the numerous benefits it entails.

4) Sit-Up

Sit-ups are one of the dynamic and most popular CrossFit exercises for fat loss. This exercise can help you get rid of the flabby parts and tone your stomach, thighs and lower back.

Sit-ups are also widely used for core strengthening and achieving six-pack abs. Tha'll also help in building greater flexibility in the body along with improved posture by preventing slouching of the back.

There are various modifications to sit-ups you can add to your workout routine to avoid the boredom of the same exercise. Furthermore, sit-ups reduce the risk of injury to the spine and back pain.

5) Jumping Lunge

Jump lunges are also one of the best CrossFit exercises that can be included in your workout routine for fat loss. This is a variation of the standard lunge but with greater intensity and added challenges. The added challenge of jump lunges targets various muscle groups of the body along with boosting your cardiorespiratory fitness.

The movement mechanics of jumping lunges can significantly improve the explosiveness and power output of the lower body besides crushing a high number of calories. Additionally, this exercise can help in correcting the muscle imbalance of the lower body due to its unilateral nature.

6) Air Squat

This CrossFit exercise can help in building a strong foundation and balance in the body. Air squats target multiple muscles, including quads, glutes, thighs and hamstrings. As the movement of the exercise requires balance, it can also effectively engage the muscles of your core region.

Air squats are one of the most effective and incredibly efficient CrossFit exercises for beginners for fat loss. Besides fat loss, air squats are also beneficial for muscle gain and power output in the lower body.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned CrossFit exercises entail numerous benefits, such as fat loss, toned body, strengthened muscles and high-calorie burning. The intensity of CrossFit exercises can be modified according to your requirement. You can also create a proper workout routine with these exercises for fat loss.

If you want to lose fat and tone your body, CrossFit exercises are certainly the way to go.

