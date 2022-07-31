6 Basic Abs Workout Moves for Men

Abs workouts should not solely focus on crunches and planks, contrary to popular belief among beginners. Instead, an abs workout should consist of several exercises that effectively target all the muscles in the core region, coupled with a calorie deficit, proper rest and consistency.

Abs workout can not only help you build washboard abs but also help build a strong and stable core. A strong core is crucial for various reasons, such as performing compound exercises in the gym, carrying out everyday functional movements, and so on. It also enhances posture and body balance.

Basic and Effective Abs Workout for Men

We have curated a list of six of the most basic and effective abs workouts men must include in their workout regime:

1) Bear Crawl

The bear crawl is one of the most basic and effective abs workouts men should include in their workout sessions. It helps develop core strength and boost shoulder health. This psychologically challenging exercise gives you a full body workout and elevates your heart rate.

How to do it?

Get on all fours with hips directly above your knees and shoulders over your palms. Elevate your knees a few inches off the ground. Brace your abs without arching your lower back.

Start by moving your left foot and right hand forward. Pause for a few movements before bringing your body back to the initial position. Move forward with an alternate leg and hand. Pause before bringing your body back to the centre position. Change sides, and repeat.

2) Hanging Knee Raise

The hanging knee raise is a basic and popular ab workout men can incorporate into their routine. This exercise targets multiple muscles throughout your body, including the core, shoulders, biceps and hip flexors. Hanging knee raises help in the overall strengthening and toning of the body.

How to do it?

Hang your body from the pull-up bar with your feet together and palms facing away from your body. Bring your thighs towards your chest by bending your hips and knees simultaneously while tucking your lower back under.

Pause for a few seconds when your thighs are close to your chest before lowering your legs back to the initial position. Repeat. Ensure to keep your core engaged throughout the movement.

3) Reverse Crunch

Reverse crunches tend to be a modification of standard crunches and are one of the most effective abs workouts that target major core muscles, such as external obliques and abdominal muscles. This exercise also helps in developing functional abs and achieving a toned stomach.

How to do it?

Lie flat on the ground, and position both arms at your side. Raise both legs such that your knees are positioned directly above your hip. Bend your knees such that your lower legs are positioned parallel to the ground.

With a neutral spine and engaged core, bring your knees towards your chest. Slowly return your body back to its initial position. Repeat.

4) Abs Rollout

The abs rollout is also one of the basic abs workouts you can add to your training split. Regularly performing this exercise can boost your stamina, strengthen several muscles in the body and prevent back injuries.

How to do it?

Gen on the ground on all fours, and raise your chest off the ground till your upper back is lightly rounded. Grab the barbell plates or abs wheel with both hands. With squeezed glutes and core, lower your torso by driving your hands forward.

Make sure your elbows are slightly bent and rolled out till you cannot maintain the tension in your abdominals. Bring your hands back to the centre position. Repeat.

5) Plank Shoulder Tap

Plank shoulder taps are amongst the best and most effective abs workout moves that can tighten your core region along with strengthening muscles, such as shoulders, cores, arms and glutes.

How to do it?

Assume the plank position, with your palms on the ground just beneath the shoulders and the ball of your feet onto the ground. With balance, lift your right palm, and touch your left shoulder with it. Return your right palm back to its original position. Repeat the same with the opposite shoulder and palm.

6) Hollow Body Hold

The hollow body hold is one of the most efficient and basic abs workouts that helps in strengthening the core muscles along with stabilising the lower back. This exercise significantly enhances everyday functional movements and boosts sports performance.

How to do it?

Lie flat on your back, with legs extended forward and arms above your head. Brace your body while raising your legs and arms off the floor simultaneously. Try to drive your kneecaps towards the hips and toes towards the shins. While maintaining the position, hold the pose for as long as you can.

