6 Leg Exercises for Men without Weights

Leg exercises do not always need to be associated with deadlifts and dumbbell squats followed by heavy sets on the exercise machine. There are various workout methods that can help build the size and strength of legs without requiring access to the gym or weight equipment.

Your legs make up one of the largest muscle groups in the body, including calves, hamstrings, glutes, and quads. That makes incorporating leg exercises into a workout session crucial.

Leg exercises help burn fat and build muscles. They can be done anywhere, even when you're travelling, so you have zero excuses for not working on your legs.

Leg Exercises for Men without Weights

Here's a look at six such exercises:

1) Jump Lunge

Jump lunge is a fantastic leg exercise that challenges several muscles in the legs, including calves, quads, glutes, hamstrings and hip flexors. This exercise helps in torching a decent amount of calories and increasing the heart rate.

How to do it?

Start off in a standing position while keeping your core engaged. Take a step forward with your right leg and arm placed at your sides. Lower your body so that your right leg is in a parallel position to the floor. Quickly jump up, and swap the position of your legs mid-air. You can drive your hands upwards to help with the explosive movement and gently land on the floor. Repeat.

2) Single Leg Glute Bridge

A single-leg glute bridge is one of the best leg exercises without use of weights. The glute bridge is a unilateral variation of the glute bridge exercise that works on the muscles of the leg and lower back. This exercise helps in correcting muscle imbalance in the lower body along with strengthening the muscles.

How to do it?

Lie flat on your back, with your palms beside the body. Tighten your glutes, and extend one leg forward. Raise your hips while your upper back is still touching the ground. Raise the hips till your straightened leg creates a straight line with your back. Repeat with the other leg.

3) Bulgarian Split Squat

The Bulgarian split squat is one of the best leg exercises, as it works several muscles in the lower body, including glutes, quads, calves and hamstrings. This exercise also effectively engages your core muscles without placing high stress on your lower back.

How to do it?

Start by placing the top of one foot on the bench or step while the other leg is positioned approximately two feet forward. You can hop around, and adjust the exercise position.

Slightly lean forward by the waist with rolled back shoulders and an engaged core. Lower down on the front leg by bending the knee. Return to the initial position by pushing through your forward foot. Repeat, and alternate with the other side.

4) High Knees

High knees entail various benefits, such as improved muscular endurance, activation of the leg muscles, better coordination of the lower body, enhanced balance and more. The explosive movement of this exercise improves the overall power of the lower body.

How to do it?

Stand in an elongated position, with the knees apart and arms placed by your sides. With engaged core muscles, drive your right knee towards the chest while bringing your left hand above in a pumping position.

Quickly lower the same hand and leg. Repeat with alternate sides. Keep repeating the movement with alternate leg and hand.

5) Wall Sit

Wall sit is one of the simplest and most effective exercises men can do to build muscle strength in their lower body and torch a decent amount of calories.

How to do it?

Stand with your back facing a wall, and move about two feet forward. Slide your back down the wall till your thighs are angled in a parallel position to the floor. Keep your knees above the ankles while bending the former at a 90-degree angle. Create a stable position, with your chin tucked and core engagement throughout the movement.

6) Pistol Squat

Pistol squats are another effective exercise men can include in their workout sessions without weights. This exercise enhances the mobility of the lower body along with building the strength of the posterior chain.

How to do it?

Start in a standing position with your arms in front of your shoulders. Lift one leg, and hold it in the raised position. Bring your body into a squat position while bending the supporting knee.

Bring your butt close to the supporting heel. Bring your body back to its initial position. Repeat on the other leg. Keep your shoulders rolled back and core engaged throughout the movement.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned leg exercises entail various benefits for burning fat, as they torch a high number of calories, strengthen the muscles of the lower body, activate the leg muscles, and more. Considering the same, you should include these leg exercises in your workout session.

These leg exercises will enable you to carry out a well-rounded workout that helps in enhancing your everyday functional movement and athleticism.

LIVE POLL Q. How often do you train your legs? 1-2 days a week 3-4 days a week 0 votes so far