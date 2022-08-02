5 Best Chest Exercises for Men

To build a strong and muscular chest, you will need to include different chest exercises with a range of techniques and equipment. This will ensure that you can target all the chest muscles effectively.

Besides giving you a muscular chest, they are crucial in a workout session as they help build a strong and balanced physique. Regularly performing these chest exercises will help you get a broader and harder chest in no time.

To effectively train your chest, you need to adopt a balanced and smart approach to your workout routine. That's why we have curated a list of the best chest exercises for men that will effectively engage the chest muscles and will help build mass.

Best Chest Exercises for Men

1. Cable Cross-Over

Cable cross-over tends to be one of the most popular chest exercises that men can include in their workout. It will help in building better explosive power in the upper body along with increasing the range of motion.

How should you do it?

Adjust the cable pulley machine to the highest settings and grasp the handles with an overhand grip. Position your feet shoulder-width apart and straighten your arms towards the side so that your body creates a ‘T’ shape with slightly bent elbows. Slowly drive both the handles toward your stomach area until they meet together in front of your core. With squeezed core and pecs, push the cable handles back to the starting position in a controlled manner. Repeat.

2. Dumbbell Floor Press

The dumbbell floor press is among the dynamic chest exercises as it will significantly help in strengthening the muscles of the upper body, including the deltoids, triceps, chest, and shoulders.

How should you do it?

Lie flat on the ground while tightly gripping dumbbells in both your hands. Position your feet flat on the ground and tighten your glutes for exercise. Position your elbows at an angle of 45 degrees to your body. Slowly tighten your chest and drive the dumbbells to the top position by straightening your arms completely. With control, lower your dumbbells back to the initial position. Repeat.

3. Barbell Bench Press

The barbell bench press is one of the go-to chest exercises for weightlifters and power lifters as it helps you get a shredded look by training your pecs, serratus anterior, delts, and triceps. This exercise will greatly enhance your upper-body strength.

How should you do it?

Start by lying flat on your back on the bench with your feet pressed to the ground and clutching the barbell with an overhand grip. Position your arms at a slightly greater distance than your shoulder width. With fully extended arms, position the barbell directly above your chestline and elbows tucked towards your body. Slowly bring the barbell toward your chest until it is almost touching your chest. With explosive power, push the barbell back toward the initial position. Repeat.

4. Push-Ups

Push-ups are some of the most popular and effective chest exercises that provide a plethora of benefits. Besides engaging your chest and shoulder muscles, push-ups will also help in improving the posture and balance of the body.

How should you do it?

Assume a high plank position by placing your body weight on your hands, which needs to be placed directly below your shoulders. Keep your feet together by balancing on the balls of your feet. With a neutral spine and neck, squeeze your glutes and core. Bring your chest toward the floor while keeping your elbows close to your sides. Drive straight off the ground and toward the top position through straight elbows. Repeat.

5. Decline Dumbbell Bench Press

The decline dumbbell bench press is an effective workout to train your lower pecs along with triceps. Decline dumbbell bench press will enable you to get stronger and bigger pecs by better activation of the muscles along with the reduced strain on your shoulders.

How should you do it?

Adjust the bench into a decline position and lie on the bench with pressed back and shins hooked on the leg support. Clutch a pair of dumbbells above your chest with your arms extended and completely straightened. Your palms should be angled toward your lower body. Slowly lower the dumbbells toward your chest and hold for a few seconds. Drive the dumbbells back toward the starting position. Repeat.

Bottom Line

The chest exercises given here can be included in your workout routine for a strong and muscular physique.

To build a strong and muscular chest, it is important to incorporate chest exercises that work best for you and remain consistent with your chest training. You can also sometimes add other exercises to keep your chest muscles to overcome redundancy. Additionally, make sure to give proper rest and recovery time to your chest muscles.

