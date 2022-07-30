5 Bench Press Variations to Elevate Your Lifting Routine

Bench press variations have quite potent pressing movements that significantly help in elevating the lifting routine. It's a powerful tool that amps your fitness to a new level. The use of a bench in the workout session targets multiple posterior and anterior muscles of the body.

Different bench press variations target different muscles uniquely along with providing multiple benefits.

These bench press variations can be done through the use of equipments such as dumbbells and barbells. They enable you to strengthen your upper and lower body along with boosting the endurance and explosive movement of the body.

Bench Press Variations for Better Lifting Routine

We have rounded up a list of five bench press variations that can help you to elevate your lifting routine:

1) Close Grip Bench Press

A close grip bench press promotes muscle growth in the upper body while putting a lesser strain on the shoulders. This exercise will also help with greater activation of the upper chest muscles.

How to do it?

Assume the standard bench press position with your back pressed on the bench and feet flat on the floor. Grasp the barbell with a grip that is slightly inwards to your shoulders.

Slowly bring the barbell towards the base of your chest while maintaining the position of your hands on the bar. Drive the barbell back to the initial position till your arms are completely extended. Repeat.

2) Glute Bridge Dumbbell Bench Press

The Glute bridge dumbbell bench press is one of the great bench press variations for the lower body, as it helps in the activation of the muscles in the lower body and reduce pain in the lower back and knees. This exercise also helps in boosting the overall athletic ability of the body.

How to do it?

Start off by lying flat on the edge of the bench with your feet flat on the ground just beneath the knees. Keep your arms extended towards the ceiling with dumbbells in both your hands. By contracting your core and glutes, bring the dumbbells towards your chest. Push till both your hands are in a locked-out position. Repeat.

3) Incline Barbell Bench Press

One of the major benefits of an incline barbell bench press is that it helps in the development of the chest muscles and will give your body a more shredded and ripped look. This bench press variation can also help in strengthening the muscles of the upper body along with enhancing the posture.

How to do it?

Adjust your bench to a 45 degree angle with your feet flat on the floor. Hold the barbell with a shoulder distance grip. Slowly lower the weight towards your chest and hold for a few seconds. Drive the barbell back to the initial position. Repeat.

4) Alternating Dumbbell Bench Press

This bench press variation can significantly elevate your lifting routine by working on your delts, chest and triceps.

It allows you to lift weights with significantly less strain on the delts along with building stability in the core and shoulder. This unilateral exercise can also help in correcting any muscle imbalance.

How to do it?

Start off by lying flat on the bench and feet pressed on the ground. With bent elbows, hold the dumbbells in a perpendicular position to the body. Keep one hand still beside the chest line as you lift the other towards the ceiling in a fully straightened position. Lower the dumbbell back to the initial position. Repeat the same steps for the other side. Keep repeating and alternating.

5) Wide Grip Barbell Bench Press

The wide grip bench press is a popular and effective bench press variation that engages the muscles of the shoulders, triceps, and chest. This barbell exercise can help in strengthening and building these muscles along with increasing the ability to perform plyometric exercises.

A wide grip barbell bench press will also help in enhancing the range of motion and reducing the risk of shoulder pain.

How to do it?

Assume the standard barbell bench press position with your back pressed on the bench and feet flat on the floor. Grasp the barbell with a grip that is about three inches wider than your shoulders. Slowly unrack the weight, and bring it towards the base of your chest. Drive the barbell back towards the ceiling, and completely straighten your arms. Repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned bench variations can significantly amp up your lifting routine along with providing benefits such as improved pressing ability, muscle gain, better performance in compound exercises and uniquely targeting your plateaus.

The incorporation of the aforementioned bench press variations can help you with long-term success in terms of fitness and pushing abilities. Considering the benefits, you should include them in your workout session.

Beginners should be slightly cautious with these bench variations. They should focus on assuming the proper stance for the exercise and starting with lighter repetitions.

