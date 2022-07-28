6 Best Yoga Poses for Weightlifters to Improve Range of Motion

Yoga poses and weightlifting are often regarded as contradictory activities, with the general perception that yoga is not for muscular strength and growth. However, that's not true. Weightlifting and yoga complement each other quite well, which is why weightlifters should include yoga poses in their workout routine.

Yoga helps weightlifters loosen their body muscles and unlock their true potential for enhancing their overall fitness. Yoga poses also help weightlifters improve their range of motion, facilitating better development of muscle strength and enhanced athletic performance.

Yoga Poses for Weightlifters for Improved Range of Motion

Here are six yoga poses for weightlifters to help with an improved range of motion:

1) Cat Cow Pose

This is a dynamic yoga pose that stretches the spine and neck along with active core engagement.

How to do it?

Start by standing on all fours with a neutral spine. Inhale, and bring the belly button towards the floor while rolling the shoulder blades down. Exhale, and pull your ribs and belly button towards the ceiling. Keep alternating between the two poses.

2) Downward Facing Dog

It's a common yoga pose but is quite an effective one for weightlifters.

How to do it?

Start by standing on all fours. Press your toes on the ground while flexing your ankle. Push your hips upwards and backward by extending your arms and tightening your core.

Push your hips backward by pressing the heels onto the ground. Hold the pose for a few moments, and release.

3) Triangle Pose

The triangle pose is one of the great yoga poses for weightlifters, as it stretches several muscles in the bodym including shoulders, calves, knees, glutes, hamstrings and more.

How to do it?

Start off in the standing position. Take a step to your left side with your left foot and turn it to a 90-degree angle. Make sure your legs do not bend and are straight throughout.

Straighten your arms to the side at shoulder height. Push your hips to the right side while laterally bending from the hips and bringing your left hand to the floor. Hold the triangle pose for a few moments.

4) Dancer Pose

The dancer pose is a prime yoga exercise for weightlifters, as it provides multiple benefits, including stretching the leg muscles such as quads, hamstrings and hips. It improves the range of motion by opening the muscles of the abdomen, chest and shoulders.

How to do it?

Start off in a standing position. While pressing your left foot on the ground, bend the other knee, and bring the right heel towards your glutes.

Grab your right foot with your right hand from the inside edge, and bring your left arm in front of you. Lean forward with your upper body while simultaneously kicking into your right hand and foot.

5) Warrior 1 Pose

There are different warrior yoga poses, but weightlifters can incorporate the Warrior 1 pose to stretch their psoas, abdominals, quads, hip flexors and calf.

How to do it?

Start in the standing position, and lunge backward with the left leg. Shift your hips backward while pressing your left heel on the ground and bending your right knees. Bring your arms overhead, and drop the shoulder blades back downwards. Repeat with the alternate side.

6) Cobra Pose

The cobra pose is one of the back bending yoga poses that resembles the stance of a cobra with its head raised. This pose stretches the muscles of the front, such as the abdomen and shoulders while opening up the chest. It also strengthens the back muscles, which play a pivotal role for weightlifters.

How to do it?

Start by lying on your stomach with palms beside your chest. Do not round your shoulders to the front and keep your chest broad. Lift your chest above the floor while the other body parts remain on the ground.

Make sure to keep your head lined with the spine. Hold the cobra pose for a few moments before gently releasing.

Bottom Line

Yoga poses and asanas should be added by weightlifters to their workout routine. Not only do yoga poses help in improved range of motion, but they also help in loosening the muscles and counterbalancing the stress of repetitive weightlifting.

Yoga also helps protect the skeletal joints along with better alignment of the muscle group.

