7 Metabolic Exercises for Men to Get Shredded Abs

Metabolic exercises for shredded abs essentially mean a bout of heart-reving workouts that ramp up the number of calories burned and provide a chiselled look to your core region. Metabolic exercises can help you get six-pack abs by trimming the fat and strengthening your core muscles.

Shredded abs have often been used as a sign of good health. However, besides the aesthetics, a strong and stable core tends has many other benefits, such as enhanced functional movement, better stability of the body, improved muscular endurance, and so on.

Metabolic Exercises for Shredded Abs

We have rounded up the seven best and most effective metabolic exercises that can help you get six-pack abs:

1) Russian Twists

Russian twists tend to be one of the most dynamic metabolic exercises for shredded abs. Russian twists can be done both with and without weight. However, to build shredded abs, men should incorporate weighted Russian twists in their workout session.

This exercise is a great calorie burner that can help in reducing the appearance of love handles and slimming down the waistline. This exercise can effectively engage and work on the muscles of the core region, helping you get shredded abs and promoting good posture by preventing slouching.

2) Medicine Slam Ball

The medicine slam ball is a highly versatile and useful metabolic exercise that increases your heart rate and work on the muscles of your entire body. This full body exercise increases the metabolism rate of your body, meaning you'll continue to burn a high number of calories even after completing your workouts.

The medicine slam ball is a great calorie burner that also tones the muscles of your arms, thighs, shoulders, core, glutes and back along with building strength and power in the body. This exercise can help men get shredded abs by toning the muscles and trimming body fat.

3) Bulgarian Split Squat

Bulgarian split squats help you get shredded abs by effectively working on your abdominal muscles. This metabolic exercise is a great lower body movement for toning and strengthening the muscles.

This compound exercise also corrects the muscle imbalance of the lower body along with enhancing its coordination and balance. Besides greater core engagement, Bulgarian split squats effectively strengthen the core muscles by working on the calves, hamstrings, quads and glutes.

4) Resistance Band Push-ups

Resistance ban push-ups help in building shredded abs targeting your core muscles differently than standard push-ups. The lower movement of this exercise uniquely targets your core, enabling you to get a chiselled look. This exercise also helps in enhancing the cardiorespiratory fitness of the body and should be included in your workout routine.

Besides working the muscles of the core region, resistance band push-ups are also effective for building chest muscles and strengthening the muscles of your shoulders.

5) Jump Squats

Jump squats are a great metabolic exercise for men and help burn a high number of calories and fat from the body. This exercise helps you get shredded abs by toning the muscles of the core region as well as trimming the fat of the stomach and back. That provides for greater balance and mobility in the body.

Besides getting abs, jump squats also help in toning the leg muscles and boosting circulation in the body. Furthermore, it boosts the aerobic fitness of the body along with sports performance by enhancing overall body fitness.

6) Wood Choppers

Wood choppers are an intense metabolic exercise for the core, as they activate several muscles, such as abdominals, hip flexors, transverse abdominis, obliques, and more. This versatile exercise can be done with the help of various equipments, such as dumbbells and cable machines.

Besides building six-pack abs, wood choppers also help in building greater core stability due to the added challenge. This exercise enhances your everyday functional movements, such as lifting, carrying, and climbing. The movement of this exercise also engages the muscles of your shoulders and legs.

7) Plank Hip Dips

Plank hip dips are a variation of the standard elbow plank that's mixed with hip rotation for greater core engagement. This exercise helps you get shredded abs by trimming the fat from the waist and activating the muscles of the core region, such as the abdominals, lower back and obliques.

Plank hip dips improve the metabolic rate of the body, which enables calorie burning even after the completion of workouts. Plank hip dip a great exercise that helps in toning and strengthening several muscle groups in the body.

