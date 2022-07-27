Can Yoga Help with Acidity? 6 Effective Yoga Poses for Acid Reflux

Acidity or acid reflux is an issue most people experience at some point. It is typically triggered by a heavy, spicy meal or excessive coffee consumption.

The condition is more prevalent in those with excessive stomach acid production. Bloating, burping, nausea, and overall restlessness are often the result of acid reflux.

Acid reflux can cause discomfort and disrupt your routine life. There are medications for acid reflux, but trying natural cures may be better for your health. Yoga is beneficial for treating acid reflux as it provides a gentle exercise to the abdominal region. You can practice a few yoga poses that minimize acid reflux, calm your stomach, and reduce bloating. Read on to learn more.

6 Effective Yoga Poses for Acid Reflux

Try these 6 yoga poses to relieve acidity.

1. Kapalabhati Pranayama

This pranayama improves the functions of the respiratory system, especially the lungs. It also stimulates the pancreas and helps in the normal production of insulin. Insulin plays an important role in digestion. The movement of the abdominal muscles during breathing helps in preventing acid reflux.

Kalpabhati Pranayama will reduce acidity and other digestive troubles (Image via Pexels @Karolina Grabowska)

Here's how you can do Kapalabhati Pranayama:

Sit on the ground with your legs folded. Close your eyes and maintain a straight spine.

Keep the palm of your left hand on your left knee and the palm of your right hand on your right knee.

Take a full breath in and expand your stomach. Try not to strain during inhalation. Inhaling should never require significant effort.

Exhale forcefully with a hissing sound.

Be aware of your breath and try to imagine that your disorders are escaping from your nostrils.

You may extend your time from 15 minutes to 30 minutes.

Don't rush through this pranayama. The speed should be moderate.

2. Halasana

Halasana improves digestion and strengthens the abdominal muscles. It also makes the spinal cord more flexible. As it provides a good stretch, this plow pose relieves acid reflux effectively.

Here's how you can do Halasana:

Recline on your back. Relax your entire body and hold your legs together. This position is known as Shavasana.

Place a flat palm on the ground and take normal breaths.

Press the palm and lift both legs as you exhale. Next, try to them behind your head.

Hold the stance for a few minutes while taking calm, deep breaths.

Bring your legs back slowly to the starting position.

Stay in Shavasana for a few seconds.

Repeat the same steps three to five times.

3. Pavanamuktasana

Pavanamuktasana is a yoga pose specially meant for digestive troubles. It is beneficial for every kind of digestive issue as it removes bloating tendency. So, it can prevent acid reflux, gastritis, constipation, and IBS. It also strengthens the lower back and relieves pain.

Here's how you can do Pavanamuktasana to relieve acid reflux:

Relax with your legs straight and your back flat on the ground. Rhythmically and thoroughly inhale.

Lift your legs and bend them while you softly inhale. Bring your legs in toward your chest until your thighs touch your tummy.

Lock your hands and embrace your knees.

Try to touch your knees with the tip of your nose. It may be difficult at first, but with consistent practice, you should be able to do it. Hold the same position for 30 seconds.

Now return to the starting posture while slowly breathing out.

4. Ustrasana

Ustrasana opens up the chest and increases the capacity of the lungs. It stimulates the abdominal organs and the thyroid gland. It relieves acid reflux by massaging the digestive system.

Here's how you can do Ustrasana:

While seated on your knees, bend backward.

Hold your right heel or ankle in your right hand and your left heel or ankle with your left hand.

Invert your head and neck and press your waist forward slightly.

After 6 to 10 seconds, your breathing will return to normal.

A few seconds later, return to the initial location. Remove your hands off the heel.

Repeat the same steps several times.

5. Paschimottanasana

This yoga asana will massage the digestive system, tone up the abdomen and help to relieve gas and acidity. It also stretches the hamstrings and relieves stress.

Here's how you can do Paschimottanasana:

Stretch your legs in front of you and place your hands at your sides on the mat.

Extend your hand above your head so that your fingers point upwards.

Inhale and lengthen your spine.

Exhale and reach forward with your hands to touch your toes.

Rest your stomach on your thighs and bring your nose to your knees. Hold this position for 4 to 5 seconds, then return to your starting position.

6. Vajrasana

This is a relatively straightforward asana. Vajrasana, often known as the "diamond posture," is an incredible technique for practicing meditation and breathing exercises. This asana is an effective cure for hyperacidity.

Here's how you can do Vajrasana to relieve acid reflux:

Sit down on a yoga mat. You should flex your knees and sit on your buttocks.

Close your eyes and maintain a straight spine.

Keep the palm of your left hand on your left knee and the palm of your right hand on your right knee.

Inhale and then exhale slowly.

Imagine your diseases and troubles leaving through your nose as you exhale.

Hold this position for 5 minutes, then rest. With practice, you can extend your time to 7 to 10 minutes.

Takeaway

Acid reflux can be bothersome and affect your productivity. You should avoid spicy food and eat smaller, frequent meals. Try to stick to regular eating times. You can also practice these yoga poses regularly to get relief from acidity and acid reflux.

